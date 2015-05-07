* Wheat pauses after 1-week high, corn eases on supplies
* U.S. crop tour in Kansas finds below-average yields
(Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline/byline)
By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide
SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 7 Chicago wheat was
fractionally firmer on Thursday after its biggest daily gain in
more than a month in the last session due to a U.S. crop tour
finding lower yields.
Corn eased, snapping two sessions of gains, with ample
global supplies and crop-friendly weather in the United States
keeping a lid on prices.
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat rose a quarter of a
cent to $4.79-1/2 a bushel by 1100 GMT, having closed up 2.7
percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-week high of
$4.82-1/4 a bushel.
Corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.64 a bushel after gaining
1.5 percent in the previous two sessions and soybeans were
0.2 percent higher at $9.84-1/2 a bushel.
"While the U.S. is struggling to export wheat the rest of
the world is not," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to
clients.
"Consumers are still buying wheat and that is keeping a lid
on global inventories so even with elevated U.S. inventories,
global prices do not need to fall that much."
China, the world's top wheat consumer, will import 2 million
tonnes in the 2015/16 crop year, up a third from the relatively
low levels in the previous year, according to a forecast by an
official think tank on Thursday.
Scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour of Kansas
found prospects in the western portion of the state worse than
those of last year's drought-hit crop. Northern Kansas yields
were projected at a 14-year low of 34.3 bushels per acre on
Monday.
Corn prices were weighed down by near-perfect crop weather
across the U.S. Midwest which is boosting planting and early
crop development.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has sent blending
targets for the country's renewable fuels programme to the White
House for review ahead of a June 1 deadline.
Commodity funds bought a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade
wheat contracts and 7,000 corn contracts on Wednesday, trade
sources said. The funds also were even in soybean and soymeal
contracts. They were net sellers of 2,000 soyoil contracts.
Prices at 1100 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd
Move 2014 Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 479.50 0.25 0.05 594.50 -19.34
CBOT corn 364.00 -2.75 -0.75 405.75 -10.29
CBOT soy 984.50 2.00 0.20 1023.50 -3.81
Paris wheat 174.00 -0.50 -0.29 199.50 -12.78
Paris maize 160.75 -0.75 -0.46 165.75 -3.02
Paris rape 355.50 -0.50 -0.14 351.00 1.28
WTI crude oil 60.91 -0.02 -0.03 53.27 14.34
Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 -0.11
Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
Paris futures in euros per tonne
(Editing by William Hardy)