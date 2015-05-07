* Wheat pauses after 1-week high, corn eases on supplies * U.S. crop tour in Kansas finds below-average yields (Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline/byline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 7 Chicago wheat was fractionally firmer on Thursday after its biggest daily gain in more than a month in the last session due to a U.S. crop tour finding lower yields. Corn eased, snapping two sessions of gains, with ample global supplies and crop-friendly weather in the United States keeping a lid on prices. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat rose a quarter of a cent to $4.79-1/2 a bushel by 1100 GMT, having closed up 2.7 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-week high of $4.82-1/4 a bushel. Corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.64 a bushel after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous two sessions and soybeans were 0.2 percent higher at $9.84-1/2 a bushel. "While the U.S. is struggling to export wheat the rest of the world is not," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. "Consumers are still buying wheat and that is keeping a lid on global inventories so even with elevated U.S. inventories, global prices do not need to fall that much." China, the world's top wheat consumer, will import 2 million tonnes in the 2015/16 crop year, up a third from the relatively low levels in the previous year, according to a forecast by an official think tank on Thursday. Scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour of Kansas found prospects in the western portion of the state worse than those of last year's drought-hit crop. Northern Kansas yields were projected at a 14-year low of 34.3 bushels per acre on Monday. Corn prices were weighed down by near-perfect crop weather across the U.S. Midwest which is boosting planting and early crop development. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has sent blending targets for the country's renewable fuels programme to the White House for review ahead of a June 1 deadline. Commodity funds bought a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade wheat contracts and 7,000 corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also were even in soybean and soymeal contracts. They were net sellers of 2,000 soyoil contracts. Prices at 1100 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 479.50 0.25 0.05 594.50 -19.34 CBOT corn 364.00 -2.75 -0.75 405.75 -10.29 CBOT soy 984.50 2.00 0.20 1023.50 -3.81 Paris wheat 174.00 -0.50 -0.29 199.50 -12.78 Paris maize 160.75 -0.75 -0.46 165.75 -3.02 Paris rape 355.50 -0.50 -0.14 351.00 1.28 WTI crude oil 60.91 -0.02 -0.03 53.27 14.34 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 -0.11 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by William Hardy)