(Updates to U.S. trading, adds remarks, byline, dateline; previous SINGAPORE/PARIS) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, May 7 U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by forecasts for wet and warm weather in the Midwest that will foster early development of both crops in the coming weeks, traders said. Wheat futures also dropped after a sharp rally on Wednesday despite reports of poor yields from a crop tour of Kansas. Corn sagged 1.2 percent. The outlook for rain overwhelmed a U.S. government report that showed old-crop export sales of corn topped expectations in the latest week. "A rainout will hamper further Midwest planting this week but enable fantastic emergence," Matt Zeller, director of market information at INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients. CBOT July corn was down 4-1/2 cents at $3.62-1/4 a bushel at 10:43 a.m. CDT (1544 GMT). The decline wiped out most of the gains made during the previous two sessions. CBOT July soybeans were 6-1/2 cents lower at $9.76-1/4 a bushel. Weakness in the crude oil market, stemming from ample supplies, also weighed on soybeans. CBOT July wheat was 5-3/4 cents lower at $4.73-1/2 a bushel. Wheat firmed early but a round of profit taking swamped the market after prices hit a one-week high. Traders said U.S. wheat had been uncompetitively priced on the world market even before Wednesday's 2.7 percent gain. "While the U.S. is struggling to export wheat, the rest of the world is not," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. Scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour of Kansas found prospects in the western portion of the state below the five-year average on Wednesday. Northern Kansas yields were projected at a 14-year low of 34.3 bushels per acre on Tuesday. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 362.25 -4.50 -1.2% -14.2% CBOT soy 976.25 -6.25 -0.6% -25.6% CBOT meal 313.90 -0.30 -0.1% -28.3% CBOT soyoil 32.61 -0.31 -0.9% -16.0% CBOT wheat 473.50 -5.75 -1.2% -21.8% CBOT rice 974.50 -5.00 -0.5% -37.2% EU wheat 162.00 -9.00 -5.3% -22.5% US crude 59.62 -1.31 -2.2% -39.4% Dow Jones 17,922 80 0.5% 8.1% Gold 1182.88 -8.42 -0.7% -1.9% Euro/dollar 1.1283 -0.0068 -0.6% -17.4% Dollar Index 94.5720 0.4850 0.5% 18.2% Baltic Freight 573 -2 -0.4% -74.8%