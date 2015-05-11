* Soy gains after China cuts interest rates to boost growth * Wheat boosted by below-average yield forecasts * Corn firm, ideal planting in U.S. Midwest caps gains (Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline, byline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 11 Chicago soybean futures rose on Monday as China cut interest rates, boosting expectations for higher demand from the world's largest importer of the oilseed, while wheat gained on expectations of below-average yields for the U.S. crop. Corn was slightly firmer in cautious trade, after a sharp rise on Friday but near-perfect weather across the U.S. Midwest helping farmers plant at a brisk pace capped gains. The market is waiting for the U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly planting and crop progress report that is scheduled to be released later on Monday. Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $9.81-3/4 a bushel by 1030 GMT and wheat was 0.2 percent higher at $4.82-1/2 a bushel after gaining almost 2 percent on Friday. July corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.63-1/4 a bushel. China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday in a bid to lower companies' borrowing costs and stoke a sputtering economy that is headed for its worst year in a quarter of a century. China imported 5.31 million tonnes of soybeans in April, down 18.3 percent from a year ago after a truck strike in early March in Brazil, the world's top exporter, delayed shipments. Total U.S. corn plantings in the top 18 states were 55 percent complete as of May 3, up 36 points on the prior week and ahead of the five-year average of 38 percent by early May. Wheat prices were underpinned on Friday after a widely watched crop tour saw below average yields in the United States. "When it comes to the findings of the tour of experts through Kansas, the most important U.S. wheat growing state, observers are unable to agree on whether the glass is half full or half empty," Commerzbank said, noting that experts pegged the 2015 yield higher than in the previous year, but below the average figure for the past five years. Analysts also pointed out that other key exporting countries, including the Black Sea region, were expecting bumper wheat production. "There are issues with the U.S. winter crop but globally there are ample wheat supplies," Gokon said. The winter wheat crop in Kansas should be below average in 2015, reflecting drought, bouts of freezing temperatures and crop diseases, scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour found. Prices at 1030 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 482.50 1.00 0.21 594.50 -18.84 CBOT corn 363.25 0.25 0.07 405.75 -10.47 CBOT soy 981.75 5.50 0.56 1023.50 -4.08 Paris wheat 176.25 1.50 0.86 199.50 -11.65 Paris maize 163.25 0.75 0.46 165.75 -1.51 Paris rape 355.75 1.50 0.42 351.00 1.35 WTI crude oil 59.17 -0.22 -0.37 53.27 11.08 Euro/dlr 1.12 0.00 -0.42 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Susan Thomas)