* Corn slides for 2nd session to one-week low * U.S. farmers speed up corn seeding, 75 pct complete * Wheat, soybeans weighed down by ample supplies (Updates prices, adds details, quote, changes dateline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 12 Chicago corn slid for a second session to its lowest level in a week on Tuesday as planting made rapid progress across the U.S. Midwest and concerns over bird flu curbed demand. Wheat and soybeans were slightly lower on ample world supply. Chicago Board of Trade July corn was 0.6 percent lower at $3.58-1/2 a bushel by 1200 GMT, after falling to $3.58, a low since May 5. The grain closed down 0.7 percent the day before. Soybeans was 0.05 percent lower at $9.73-1/2 a bushel and wheat was also 0.05 percent down at $4.80-3/4 a bushel. "The weather is being pretty favourable in the U.S. for planting corn and soybeans," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "For wheat, the story continues to be one of supply being very strong. We haven't seen a change in that outlook." U.S. planting of corn, soybeans and spring wheat sped ahead in major crop states in the week that ended on Sunday as weather remained favourable for fieldwork and early plant emergence was excellent, according to state crop reports. Corn seeding was 75 percent complete, up 20 points from the week before and the five-year average of 57 percent for the first full week of May. Minnesota corn farmers were 95 percent done, compared to the usual 50 percent. Analysts had expected corn plantings to be 73 percent complete. Corn emergence was also ahead of normal at 29 percent, versus the five-year average of 24 percent and last week's pace of 9 percent. There were concerns about demand for corn and soymeal, with bird flu in the United States affecting poultry production. A strain of avian flu that until now had been found only in the western United States has cropped up in Indiana, bringing the number of states affected by the outbreak to 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. The eastward spread of any strain of the highly contagious H5 virus is worrying farmers and investigators, who had hoped that warmer spring weather would help lower the number of infections in birds and curtail the spread of the virus. The USDA pegged 44 percent of the wheat crop at good-to-excellent, matching market expectations. Spring wheat emergence across the top six states was 54 percent, up 24 points on the week and compared to the normal pace of 25 percent. Soybean plantings were 31 percent complete, the USDA said, ahead of market expectations. Prices at 1200 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 480.75 -0.25 -0.05 594.50 -19.13 CBOT corn 358.50 -2.00 -0.55 405.75 -11.65 CBOT soy 973.50 -0.50 -0.05 1023.50 -4.89 Paris wheat 174.75 -0.25 -0.14 199.50 -12.41 Paris maize 163.25 -0.25 -0.15 165.75 -1.51 Paris rape 359.25 0.25 0.07 351.00 2.35 WTI crude oil 59.64 0.39 0.66 53.27 11.96 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.01 0.96 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould and David Evans)