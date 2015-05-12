* Wheat firm as softer dollar prompts short-covering * Soybeans also higher; Argentine strikes eyed * Fast U.S. planting pace hangs over corn and soybeans * Monthly USDA supply/demand data due at 11 a.m. CDT (New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes, changes dateline and byline) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, May 12 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures hit a two-week high and soybeans also firmed on Tuesday as a weaker dollar inspired managed funds to cover short positions ahead of a monthly U.S. government report. Corn pared losses after sliding to its lowest level in a week as producers made rapid planting progress across the U.S. Midwest and concerns over bird flu curbed demand. At the CBOT as of 10:44 a.m. CDT (1544 GMT), bellwether July wheat was up 5 cents at $4.86 a bushel. July soybeans were up 4 cents at $9.78 and July corn was down 2 cents at $3.58-1/2 a bushel. Wheat gained as funds hold a massive net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to short-covering. "The record net short by the managed funds is very sensitive to the dollar at this stage. The new lows in the dollar, taking us close to last week's lows, ignited the short-covering," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics in Atchison, Kansas. Soybeans also rose on short-covering, along with news of a strike by Argentine construction workers that was expected to block some port terminals in the grains hub of Rosario. Separately, a strike among soy crushing workers that is already a week old continues to slow down the country's soyoil shipments. But a fast U.S. planting pace for both corn and soybeans hung over the market. Corn seeding was 75 percent complete, ahead of the five-year average of 57 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. There were concerns about demand for corn and soymeal, with bird flu in the United States affecting poultry production. A strain of avian flu that until now had been found only in the western United States has cropped up in Indiana, bringing the number of states affected by the outbreak to 15, the USDA said Monday. Ahead of USDA's supply/demand reports for May, due at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT), analysts expected the government to forecast a year-on-year rise in U.S. wheat and soybean ending stocks for 2015/16, while corn stockpiles should tighten slightly. For 2014/15, analysts expect USDA to raise its forecasts for U.S. wheat and corn ending stocks, while cutting soybeans compared to its April forecasts. CBOT prices as of 10:42 a.m. CDT (1542 GMT) : Net Pct Close Name Last change change CBOT wheat Wc2 486.50 5.50 1.1 481.00 CBOT corn Cc2 358.75 -1.75 -0.5 360.50 CBOT soy Sc2 978.00 4.00 0.4 974.00 CBOT meal SMc2 310.70 0.50 0.2 310.20 CBOT soyoil BOc2 33.38 0.19 0.6 33.19 CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans are listed in cents per bushel, meal is in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Marguerita Choy)