By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, May 13 U.S. wheat futures fell Wednesday for a third
straight session on ample world supplies and strong competition for export
business, analysts said.
Corn was flat while soybeans rose on bargain buying after falling almost 2
percent a day earlier when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast
U.S. soybean stocks could rise to a nine-year high.
At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 12:45 p.m. CDT (1745 GMT), July wheat
was down 6-1/4 cents at $4.74-1/4 per bushel. July soybeans were up
2-3/4 cents at $9.58-1/4 a bushel and July corn was down 1/4 cent at
$3.60-3/4.
Trade was subdued amid generally benign crop weather in the U.S. Midwest and
plentiful global grain supplies. CBOT wheat rallied about 1.5 percent last week
but remained anchored near multi-year lows due to poor demand for U.S. supplies.
Tunisia's state grains agency bought 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and
142,000 tonnes of durum wheat in a tender that closed on Wednesday, European
traders said. One trader said some of the wheat was likely to be sourced in the
Black Sea region.
"Globally, (U.S. wheat is) still too expensive," said Jim Gerlach of A/C
Trading in Fowler, Indiana. "The last bid I saw for the Tunisian business, we
were about $3 per metric tonne too high versus France, and that was before the
freight difference," Gerlach said.
CBOT soybeans rose after falling sharply a day earlier when the USDA
projected domestic 2015/16 soy stocks at 500 million bushels, topping trade
expectations.
"Soybeans are seeing a limited rebound today with some bargain buying and
speculative purchases after the sharp fall on Tuesday as the market digests the
storm of data from the USDA," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO
Bank. "I do not regard this as a long-term recovery."
CBOT corn was nearly flat, with rallies capped by generally favorable
weather and a fast planting pace that should bolster U.S. crop prospects.
"The best the corn market is going to do is to consolidate against recent
lows. But if we don't have any weather threats over the near term, the market is
going to grind lower," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago.
CBOT prices as of 12:43 p.m. CDT (1743 GMT):
Net Pct Volume
Name Last change change
CBOT wheat Wc2 474.75 -5.75 -1.2 57222
CBOT corn Cc2 361.00 0.00 0.0 166797
CBOT soybeans Sc2 957.75 2.25 0.2 97856
CBOT soymeal SMc2 303.40 0.00 0.0 33253
CBOT soyoil BOc2 33.01 0.04 0.1 40397
Wheat, corn and soybeans listed in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per
short ton and soyoil in cents per lb.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by David
Clarke and Meredith Mazzilli)