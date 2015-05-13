* U.S. wheat still seen as overpriced on world market * Soybeans rise on light bounce after losses * Corn flat, rangebound amid benign U.S. crop weather (Recasts throughout; adds quotes, updates prices, changes byline, dateline) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, May 13 U.S. wheat futures fell Wednesday for a third straight session on ample world supplies and strong competition for export business, analysts said. Corn was flat while soybeans rose on bargain buying after falling almost 2 percent a day earlier when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast U.S. soybean stocks could rise to a nine-year high. At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 12:45 p.m. CDT (1745 GMT), July wheat was down 6-1/4 cents at $4.74-1/4 per bushel. July soybeans were up 2-3/4 cents at $9.58-1/4 a bushel and July corn was down 1/4 cent at $3.60-3/4. Trade was subdued amid generally benign crop weather in the U.S. Midwest and plentiful global grain supplies. CBOT wheat rallied about 1.5 percent last week but remained anchored near multi-year lows due to poor demand for U.S. supplies. Tunisia's state grains agency bought 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 142,000 tonnes of durum wheat in a tender that closed on Wednesday, European traders said. One trader said some of the wheat was likely to be sourced in the Black Sea region. "Globally, (U.S. wheat is) still too expensive," said Jim Gerlach of A/C Trading in Fowler, Indiana. "The last bid I saw for the Tunisian business, we were about $3 per metric tonne too high versus France, and that was before the freight difference," Gerlach said. CBOT soybeans rose after falling sharply a day earlier when the USDA projected domestic 2015/16 soy stocks at 500 million bushels, topping trade expectations. "Soybeans are seeing a limited rebound today with some bargain buying and speculative purchases after the sharp fall on Tuesday as the market digests the storm of data from the USDA," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "I do not regard this as a long-term recovery." CBOT corn was nearly flat, with rallies capped by generally favorable weather and a fast planting pace that should bolster U.S. crop prospects. "The best the corn market is going to do is to consolidate against recent lows. But if we don't have any weather threats over the near term, the market is going to grind lower," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago. CBOT prices as of 12:43 p.m. CDT (1743 GMT): Net Pct Volume Name Last change change CBOT wheat Wc2 474.75 -5.75 -1.2 57222 CBOT corn Cc2 361.00 0.00 0.0 166797 CBOT soybeans Sc2 957.75 2.25 0.2 97856 CBOT soymeal SMc2 303.40 0.00 0.0 33253 CBOT soyoil BOc2 33.01 0.04 0.1 40397 Wheat, corn and soybeans listed in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by David Clarke and Meredith Mazzilli)