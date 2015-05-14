* U.S. soybeans weighed by slowdown in Asian demand

* Wheat up on short covering, gains capped by supply pressure (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, May 14 Chicago soybean futures were hovering just above the prior session's one-month low on Thursday as plentiful supplies from South America created tough competition for U.S. exports.

Wheat edged up while corn was little changed in quiet conditions with much of Europe on holiday for Ascension Day.

Soybeans are under pressure from this week's USDA projection that domestic 2015/16 ending stocks will be around 500 million bushels, which topped trade expectations.

Argentina's 2014/15 soy production will hit a record 59.6 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday, revising higher its previous estimate due to better-than-expected yields.

"There is strong (soybean) supply coming from South America and we are seeing demand for U.S. products slow down in Asia," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"We saw some gains in the last session but the trend is still bearish and we could see a deeper correction," Gokon said.

Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans rose a marginal 0.05 percent to $9.57-3/4 a bushel by 1040 GMT, holding just above the prior session's one-month low of $9.54-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat futures were slightly higher with CBOT July up 0.5 percent at $4.83-3/4 a bushel.

The market has regained some ground during the last few days after July slumped to a contract low of $4.60-3/4 on May 5 but dealers said the overall trend remained weak with U.S. supplies facing stiff competition from the Black Sea region.

Tunisia's state grains agency bought 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 142,000 tonnes of durum wheat in a tender that closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

One trader said some of the wheat was likely to be sourced in the Black Sea region, snubbing U.S. supplies again.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills issued an Invitation to Bid seeking a total of 45,000 tonnes of Western Australian wheat for October loading via tenders, traders said on Thursday.

Still, commodity funds hold a large net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market open to periodic short-covering.

September wheat in Paris rose 1.00 euro or 0.6 percent to 172.00 euros a tonne.

Dealers said crop conditions in the European Union remained generally favourable and consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday raised its forecast for the EU's soft wheat crop this year by 1.2 million tonnes to 142.6 million.

CBOT corn futures were also slightly higher with July up 0.35 percent at $3.63-1/2 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Susan Thomas)