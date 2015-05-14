* CBOT wheat hits 1-month top as dollar softens * Corn follows wheat higher despite poor weekly exports * Soybeans weighed by forecast for record-high plantings (New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes, changes dateline and byline) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, May 14 U.S. wheat futures surged about 6 percent on Thursday as a softer dollar inspired funds to cover short positions, analysts said. Corn followed wheat higher while soybeans sagged after a private forecast for record-high U.S. soybean plantings. At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 12:37 p.m. (1737 GMT), July wheat was up 28 cents at $5.09-1/2 per bushel after reaching $5.11-1/4, its highest level in a month. July corn was up 4-1/2 cents at $3.66-3/4 a bushel while July soybeans were down 2-1/4 cents at $9.55 a bushel. Wheat's rise marked the biggest daily move for the most active contract since June 2012. But analysts struggled to find a catalyst, other than commodity funds holding a massive net short position in CBOT wheat. "Any news that is out there is basically an excuse. There has been some chatter about maybe some export business, but the larger thing is that we have built up record large short positions," said Arlan Suderman, market analyst with Water Street Solutions. "Particularly with the dollar being weaker, you increase money flow into the broader commodity sector, and you start getting these fund managers saying 'I am going to take some profits on my big short positions.'" The dollar fell after downward U.S. producer price data challenged hopes for better U.S. economic growth and supported the view that the Federal Reserve would delay hiking interest rates. CBOT corn followed wheat higher, despite disappointing weekly U.S. corn export sales of 370,000 tonnes, a low for the current 2014/15 marketing year. Soybeans sagged after private analytics firm Informa Economics projected U.S. 2015 soybean plantings at 87.2 million acres, a potential record high more than 2.5 million acres above the U.S. Agriculture Department's current forecast. USDA this week projected that U.S. 2015/16 soy ending stocks would reach 500 million bushels, the most in nine years, based on its plantings forecast of 84.6 million acres. Larger plantings could translate into even bigger stocks. Global soy supplies are also ample. Argentina's 2014/15 soy production will hit a record 59.6 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. "There is strong (soybean) supply coming from South America and we are seeing demand for U.S. products slow down in Asia," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. CBOT prices as of 12:45 p.m. CDT (1745 GMT): Net Pct Close Volume Name Last change change CBOT wheat Wc2 513.00 31.50 6.5 481.50 120325 CBOT corn Cc2 367.75 5.50 1.5 362.25 169597 CBOT soybeans Sc2 955.75 -1.50 -0.2 957.25 80561 CBOT soymeal SMc2 302.20 -0.20 -0.1 302.40 32866 CBOT soyoil BOc2 33.30 0.06 0.2 33.24 35489 Wheat, corn and soybeans listed in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas and Ted Botha)