* CBOT wheat hits 1-month top as dollar softens
* Corn follows wheat higher despite poor weekly exports
* Soybeans weighed by forecast for record-high plantings
(New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes, changes dateline
and byline)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, May 14 U.S. wheat futures surged about
6 percent on Thursday as a softer dollar inspired funds to cover
short positions, analysts said.
Corn followed wheat higher while soybeans sagged after a
private forecast for record-high U.S. soybean plantings.
At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 12:37 p.m. (1737 GMT),
July wheat was up 28 cents at $5.09-1/2 per bushel after
reaching $5.11-1/4, its highest level in a month.
July corn was up 4-1/2 cents at $3.66-3/4 a bushel
while July soybeans were down 2-1/4 cents at $9.55 a
bushel.
Wheat's rise marked the biggest daily move for the most
active contract since June 2012. But analysts struggled to
find a catalyst, other than commodity funds holding a massive
net short position in CBOT wheat.
"Any news that is out there is basically an excuse. There
has been some chatter about maybe some export business, but the
larger thing is that we have built up record large short
positions," said Arlan Suderman, market analyst with Water
Street Solutions.
"Particularly with the dollar being weaker, you increase
money flow into the broader commodity sector, and you start
getting these fund managers saying 'I am going to take some
profits on my big short positions.'"
The dollar fell after downward U.S. producer price
data challenged hopes for better U.S. economic growth and
supported the view that the Federal Reserve would delay hiking
interest rates.
CBOT corn followed wheat higher, despite disappointing
weekly U.S. corn export sales of 370,000 tonnes, a low for the
current 2014/15 marketing year.
Soybeans sagged after private analytics firm Informa
Economics projected U.S. 2015 soybean plantings at 87.2 million
acres, a potential record high more than 2.5 million acres above
the U.S. Agriculture Department's current forecast.
USDA this week projected that U.S. 2015/16 soy ending stocks
would reach 500 million bushels, the most in nine years, based
on its plantings forecast of 84.6 million acres. Larger
plantings could translate into even bigger stocks.
Global soy supplies are also ample. Argentina's 2014/15 soy
production will hit a record 59.6 million tonnes, the Rosario
Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.
"There is strong (soybean) supply coming from South America
and we are seeing demand for U.S. products slow down in Asia,"
said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage
Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
CBOT prices as of 12:45 p.m. CDT (1745 GMT):
Net Pct Close Volume
Name Last change change
CBOT wheat Wc2 513.00 31.50 6.5 481.50 120325
CBOT corn Cc2 367.75 5.50 1.5 362.25 169597
CBOT soybeans Sc2 955.75 -1.50 -0.2 957.25 80561
CBOT soymeal SMc2 302.20 -0.20 -0.1 302.40 32866
CBOT soyoil BOc2 33.30 0.06 0.2 33.24 35489
Wheat, corn and soybeans listed in cents per bushel, soymeal
in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas and Ted Botha)