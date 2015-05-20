* Corn, soy struggle as ideal weather boosts U.S. crops

* Ukraine raises forecast for 2015 grain harvest (Adds details, quotes)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, May 20 Chicago soybean futures fell to a 7-month low on Wednesday with the faster-than-normal pace of plantings in the United States adding to concerns about excess supplies.

Corn and wheat prices were also lower.

"We have good planting progress in the U.S. and ... if we don't see a major weather event we will have plenty of soybeans in the U.S. as well as worldwide," said Stefan Vogel, Head of Agri Commodity Markets research for Rabobank.

"Going from here it is all about the weather and right now the forecast looks good for at least the period we can see."

July soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade were off 0.6 percent at $9.40-1/2 a bushel at 1116 GMT after slumping to a low of $9.36-1/2, the weakest level for the front month since Oct. 20 last year.

The U.S. government reported earlier this week that soybean plantings were 45 percent complete, as of Sunday, up 14 points on the week and above the average pace of 36 percent.

CBOT July corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.61 a bushel, also weighed down by near perfect weather in the United States.

"I think prices around $3.60 are quite fair right now. There is a little bit of a weather premium still right now but if we have a yield of around 165 (bushels per acre) I think we have more than enough corn in the U.S.," Vogel said.

Informa Economics last week projected a U.S. corn yield of 166.4 bushels per acre.

Wheat prices were also lower with CBOT July off 0.6 percent at $5.07-1/4 a bushel, while September milling wheat in Paris fell 0.3 percent to 177.75 euros a tonne.

Wheat prices jumped 6 percent last week on worries that heavy rainfall in the southern U.S. Plains could damage crops, but the market came under pressure after government data showed a slight improvement in crop rating.

"I think we have a bit further to go on the downside," Vogel said.

"Overall I think the U.S. balance sheet will be well supplied with wheat and when you look right now the U.S. is still not competitive on the export market against the Black Sea region," he added.

Ukraine's agriculture ministry has increased its forecast for the 2015 grain harvest to 60 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 58 million tonnes due to improved weather, a government source said on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by David Evans)