* Wheat to 1-1/2 week low on strong dollar, technical
selling
* Corn down on lower wheat, good Midwest crop weather
* Soybeans mixed as rains stall planting in Midwest
(Rewrites throughout, updates prices, new byline, changes
dateline from SINGAPORE/PARIS)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, May 26 U.S. wheat futures plunged more
than 3 percent on Tuesday as pressure from a strong dollar and
technical selling outweighed concerns about crop damage due to
heavy rain in the southern Plains.
Corn prices slid about 1 percent on spillover weakness from
tumbling wheat and generally favorable crop development weather
around the U.S. Midwest, while concerns about rain-delayed
planting supported soybean values.
Wheat traders are awaiting reports on the extend of crop
damage following torrential rains in Texas and Oklahoma over the
long holiday weekend. Analysts expect the U.S. Department of
Agriculture to confirm a slight decline in U.S. winter wheat
ratings in a weekly report due later on Tuesday.
"The trade has recognised the lower supply due to the
weather. But they also realize the lower demand that the
stronger dollar is creating," said Mike Zuzolo, president of
Global Commodity Analytics.
More precipitation was expected from Wednesday to Saturday
before easing in the most-affected southern Plains belt for the
rest of the two-week outlook period, the Commodity Weather Group
said in a note.
The dollar hit one-month highs against a basket of
currencies on Tuesday, reflecting a fall in the euro below
$1.09.
A stronger dollar dims the appeal of U.S. grain supplies
already struggling to compete in global markets with cheaper
offerings from South America, Europe and the Black Sea region.
Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures
fell 20-1/2 cents, or 4 percent, to a 1-1/2 week low of
$4.94-3/4 a bushel by 11:07 a.m. CDT (1607 GMT). July hard red
winter wheat dropped 18-1/2 cents, or 3.4 percent, to
$5.28 a bushel.
Selling in both commodities accelerated as prices fell below
their 50-day moving averages.
CBOT July corn shed 5 cents of 1.4 percent, to $3.55 a
bushel, the contract's lowest level since early October. CBOT
July soybeans were 1-1/4 cents higher at $9.25-1/2 a bushel
after failing to break below Friday's contract low of $9.22-3/4.
Analysts on average expect the USDA to report the U.S. corn
crop at 93 percent planted as of last Sunday, above the
five-year average of 88 percent, while soybean seeding is
expected to be 6 points above average at 61 percent complete.
Wet conditions and forecasts for more rain across the
Midwest this week could delay the completion of soybean
planting, which lent some support to prices.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Joseph Radford, Dale Hudson and W
Simon)