* Corn bounces from seven-month low on big ethanol stocks drop

* Dry weather in Russia set to curb wheat yields

* Dollar index dip underpins commodities

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, May 28 U.S. corn futures on Thursday rebounded from a seven-month low after three days of declines in a short-covering bounce and following a government report showing higher ethanol output and lower stocks of the corn-based biofuel.

Wheat futures climbed after hitting a two-week low a day earlier, boosted by a weaker dollar and concerns about the outlook for crops in Russia, while soybeans were narrowly mixed.

"To see a little bit of buying at these levels is not that surprising. The dollar play is coming into it today as well," said Karl Setzer, analyst with Max Yield Cooperative.

The dollar was slightly weaker against a basket of currencies on Thursday after hitting a one-month high the prior day, helping crude oil and other commodity markets recover from recent losses.

Chicago Board of Trade July corn rose 4 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $3.53-1/2 a bushel by 10:30 a.m. CDT (1530 GMT) after sinking to a low of $3.48-1/4 earlier in the session, the lowest price for a spot contract since Oct. 21.

The market received a lift from U.S. Energy Information Administration data showing an 11,000-barrel-per-day uptick in weekly ethanol production last week and a sizable 337,000-barrel drawdown in stocks.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat gained 3-1/4 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $4.91 a bushel while July hard red winter wheat added 1-1/2 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $5.13-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat prices remain anchored by sluggish U.S. export demand, but the weaker dollar and growing doubts about optimistic Russian wheat crop forecasts buoyed prices.

Farmers in Russia's Rostov region, one of the most important for wheat exports, face flat or lower wheat yields this year due to a lack of rain last autumn and the current hot weather may worsen the situation without more rain in the coming weeks.

"Traders are now focused on Russia ... Moisture deficit in a part of the country combined with hot temperatures will be monitored closely," analysts Agritel said in a market note.

CBOT July soybeans were 1/2 cent higher at $9.27-1/2 a bushel, rising for a second session following contract lows earlier in the week. (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by James Dalgleish)