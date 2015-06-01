(Updates prices, changes dateline/byline) * Soybean prices fall, give up Friday's gain on firm dollar * Corn extends 2-day losses on improved outlook, poor demand * Wheat drops amid weak demand for U.S. stocks By Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide SYDNEY/PARIS, June 1 U.S. soybeans fell 1 percent on Monday, giving back their gains from the previous session, hit by a rise in the dollar, while corn edged lower as an increasing supply outlook and signs of sluggish demand pressured prices. Wheat fell on poor demand for U.S. stocks, improved weather Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans eased 1 percent to $9.25 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Friday. July corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.50-3/4 a bushel, having closed the last session down 0.6 percent. "Fundamentals look bearish. The weather has improved, while international demand is sluggish," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Updated weather forecasts show favorable weather for the U.S. corn crop, boosting the supply outlook, but international demand for U.S. supplies is weak. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday reported net negative sales last week following the cancellation of purchases by China. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled much-anticipated targets for the blending of renewable fuels for the three years to 2016, trimming ethanol quotas for this year and next but raising targets for biomass-based diesel. Soybeans had rallied following the EPA's increased target for biodiesel use, for which soyoil is a key feedstock, but analysts said the stronger dollar has driven much of the reversal. July wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.76 a bushel, near a three-week low touched earlier in the session, after closing 2.4 percent down on Friday. Wheat came under pressure on more favorable weather across the U.S. Plains, while international demand for U.S. supplies remains cool. Egypt, the world's largest buyer of wheat, said on Thursday it had bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender for July 1-10 shipment - reiterating to the market how uncompetitively priced U.S. supplies are. "U.S. origins' lack of competitiveness continues to weigh on prices in Chicago," French consultancy Agritel wrote in a note. Also bearish were welcome rain in Russia over the weekend after high temperatures and a lack of rain hit crops across the country's wheat key producing and exporting zone. Prices at 1135 GMT Last Change Pct End 2014 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 476.00 -1.00 -0.21 594.50 -19.93 CBOT corn 350.75 -0.75 -0.21 405.75 -13.56 CBOT soy 925.00 -9.00 -0.96 1023.50 -9.62 Paris wheat 178.00 0.25 0.14 199.50 -10.78 Paris maize 162.50 0.00 0.00 165.75 -1.96 Paris rape 368.50 2.75 0.75 351.00 4.99 WTI crude oil 59.62 -0.68 -1.13 53.27 11.92 Euro/dlr 1.09 -0.01 -0.61 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by William Hardy)