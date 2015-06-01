(Updates prices, changes dateline/byline)
* Soybean prices fall, give up Friday's gain on firm dollar
* Corn extends 2-day losses on improved outlook, poor demand
* Wheat drops amid weak demand for U.S. stocks
By Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide
SYDNEY/PARIS, June 1 U.S. soybeans fell 1
percent on Monday, giving back their gains from the previous
session, hit by a rise in the dollar, while corn edged lower as
an increasing supply outlook and signs of sluggish demand
pressured prices.
Wheat fell on poor demand for U.S. stocks, improved weather
Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans eased 1 percent
to $9.25 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Friday. July
corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.50-3/4 a bushel, having closed
the last session down 0.6 percent.
"Fundamentals look bearish. The weather has improved, while
international demand is sluggish," said Phin Ziebell,
agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.
Updated weather forecasts show favorable weather for the
U.S. corn crop, boosting the supply outlook, but international
demand for U.S. supplies is weak.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday reported net
negative sales last week following the cancellation of purchases
by China.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled
much-anticipated targets for the blending of renewable fuels for
the three years to 2016, trimming ethanol quotas for this year
and next but raising targets for biomass-based diesel.
Soybeans had rallied following the EPA's increased target
for biodiesel use, for which soyoil is a key feedstock, but
analysts said the stronger dollar has driven much of the
reversal.
July wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.76 a bushel, near a
three-week low touched earlier in the session, after closing 2.4
percent down on Friday.
Wheat came under pressure on more favorable weather across
the U.S. Plains, while international demand for U.S. supplies
remains cool.
Egypt, the world's largest buyer of wheat, said on Thursday
it had bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a
tender for July 1-10 shipment - reiterating to the market how
uncompetitively priced U.S. supplies are.
"U.S. origins' lack of competitiveness continues to weigh on
prices in Chicago," French consultancy Agritel wrote in a note.
Also bearish were welcome rain in Russia over the weekend
after high temperatures and a lack of rain hit crops across the
country's wheat key producing and exporting zone.
Prices at 1135 GMT
Last Change Pct End 2014 Ytd Pct
Move Move
CBOT wheat 476.00 -1.00 -0.21 594.50 -19.93
CBOT corn 350.75 -0.75 -0.21 405.75 -13.56
CBOT soy 925.00 -9.00 -0.96 1023.50 -9.62
Paris wheat 178.00 0.25 0.14 199.50 -10.78
Paris maize 162.50 0.00 0.00 165.75 -1.96
Paris rape 368.50 2.75 0.75 351.00 4.99
WTI crude oil 59.62 -0.68 -1.13 53.27 11.92
Euro/dlr 1.09 -0.01 -0.61
Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
Paris futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing
by William Hardy)