* Dollar fall helps support U.S. commodities

* Short-covering fuels further gains (Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes byline, dateline, pvs PARIS/SYDNEY)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 2 Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures jumped 1.4 percent on Tuesday, on track for their biggest gain in a months on support from a slowdown in the pace of planting as well as a weakening U.S. dollar.

The weaker dollar, which makes U.S. commodities more attractive to overseas buyers and investors looking for a hedge against inflation, also boosted corn and wheat futures.

"For a change, everything is going our way," said William Fordham, president of C&S Grain Market Consulting.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday afternoon said soybean planting progress advanced just 10 percentage points to 71 percent complete in the week ended May 31, behind analysts' forecasts and just 1 percentage point ahead of the five-year average.

Soybeans had fallen to their lowest in more than seven months last week, pressured by plentiful supplies from South America hurting demand for U.S. offerings on the world market and good conditions for seeding and growth in the Midwest.

"Things are good out here but they are not perfect," Fordham said. "It is time (for the market bears) to take a breather."

CBOT soybeans for July delivery were up 13-1/2 cents at $9.39-1/2 a bushel at 10:29 a.m. CDT (1529 GMT).

Traders also cited gains in soymeal, which gained 1.9 percent on rising demand and tight cash market supplies, as supportive to soybeans.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was up 6-1/4 cents a $5.00 a bushel while CBOT July corn gained 5 cents to $3.57-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. dollar was on track to post its biggest one-day loss against the euro since mid-March on expectations that Greece would reach a deal with its creditors.

Short-covering helped fuel the gains in both wheat and corn. Corn had fallen to its lowest since Oct. 21, 2014 on Monday.

Some concerns about damage to the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop due to recent flooding in Texas and Oklahoma lent further support to wheat prices, which have gapped 4.8 percent higher during the last two days. The possibility of cold temperatures harming the spring wheat crop in the northern U.S. Plains also kept a bullish tone on the market.

"The question remains as to whether or not the losses of production are enough to put a material dent in heavyish U.S. wheat balances," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a note to clients.