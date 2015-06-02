* Dollar fall helps support U.S. commodities
* Short-covering fuels further gains
(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote,
changes byline, dateline, pvs PARIS/SYDNEY)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, June 2 Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures jumped 1.4 percent on Tuesday, on track for their
biggest gain in a months on support from a slowdown in the pace
of planting as well as a weakening U.S. dollar.
The weaker dollar, which makes U.S. commodities more
attractive to overseas buyers and investors looking for a hedge
against inflation, also boosted corn and wheat futures.
"For a change, everything is going our way," said William
Fordham, president of C&S Grain Market Consulting.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday afternoon said
soybean planting progress advanced just 10 percentage points to
71 percent complete in the week ended May 31, behind analysts'
forecasts and just 1 percentage point ahead of the five-year
average.
Soybeans had fallen to their lowest in more than seven
months last week, pressured by plentiful supplies from South
America hurting demand for U.S. offerings on the world market
and good conditions for seeding and growth in the Midwest.
"Things are good out here but they are not perfect," Fordham
said. "It is time (for the market bears) to take a breather."
CBOT soybeans for July delivery were up 13-1/2 cents
at $9.39-1/2 a bushel at 10:29 a.m. CDT (1529 GMT).
Traders also cited gains in soymeal, which gained 1.9
percent on rising demand and tight cash market supplies, as
supportive to soybeans.
CBOT July soft red winter wheat was up 6-1/4 cents a
$5.00 a bushel while CBOT July corn gained 5 cents to
$3.57-1/4 a bushel.
The U.S. dollar was on track to post its biggest one-day
loss against the euro since mid-March on expectations that
Greece would reach a deal with its creditors.
Short-covering helped fuel the gains in both wheat and corn.
Corn had fallen to its lowest since Oct. 21, 2014 on Monday.
Some concerns about damage to the U.S. hard red winter wheat
crop due to recent flooding in Texas and Oklahoma lent further
support to wheat prices, which have gapped 4.8 percent higher
during the last two days. The possibility of cold temperatures
harming the spring wheat crop in the northern U.S. Plains also
kept a bullish tone on the market.
"The question remains as to whether or not the losses of
production are enough to put a material dent in heavyish U.S.
wheat balances," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a note to clients.
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)