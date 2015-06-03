* Crop concerns adds support to wheat
* Soybean futures hit highest since May 21
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, June 3 U.S. wheat futures rallied for
the third day in a row on Wednesday as a falling dollar sparked
a fresh round of short-covering, traders said.
The weakening dollar also spurred buying in soybeans and
corn. Prices for all three commodities had traded close to
unchanged during the overnight session but buyers stepped into
the market when the dollar turned lower and eclipsed
Tuesday's lows.
"The overnight rally (in the dollar) failed this morning,"
said Brian Hoops, president and senior market analyst at
brokerage Midwest Market Solutions. "It looks like we are going
to push this dollar lower, which will be positive for our grain
markets."
A weak dollar makes U.S. commodities cheaper to overseas
buyers and also boosts their attractiveness to investors looking
for a hedge against inflation.
Wheat, which typically is the agricultural commodity that is
most sensitive to moves in the greenback, has jumped 8.7 percent
so far this week as the dollar has fallen to a two-week low
against the euro.
At 10:57 a.m. CDT (1557 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July
soft red winter wheat was up 7 cents at $5.19-1/2 a
bushel.
Wheat also benefited from concerns that recent flooding in
the southern U.S. Plains damaged the hard red winter wheat crop
as it heads toward harvest. Some hot weather in southern Russia
also was threatening to cut yields in the crop grown in that
region, adding to the bullish tone.
K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery, which
tracks the crop in the U.S. Plains, was up 4-1/2 cents at $5.40
a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat futures gained
3-1/4 cents to $5.74-1/2 a bushel.
Informa Economics trimmed its forecast for U.S. winter wheat
production to 1.481 billion bushels from 1.486 billion.
CBOT July corn futures were up 3-1/4 cents at
$3.62-1/4 a bushel while CBOT July soybeans gained 3/4
cent to $9.41-1/2 a bushel.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Manolo
Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)