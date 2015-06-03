* Crop concerns adds support to wheat

* Soybean futures hit highest since May 21 (Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes byline, dateline, previous HAMBURG/SINGAPORE)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 3 U.S. wheat futures rallied for the third day in a row on Wednesday as a falling dollar sparked a fresh round of short-covering, traders said.

The weakening dollar also spurred buying in soybeans and corn. Prices for all three commodities had traded close to unchanged during the overnight session but buyers stepped into the market when the dollar turned lower and eclipsed Tuesday's lows.

"The overnight rally (in the dollar) failed this morning," said Brian Hoops, president and senior market analyst at brokerage Midwest Market Solutions. "It looks like we are going to push this dollar lower, which will be positive for our grain markets."

A weak dollar makes U.S. commodities cheaper to overseas buyers and also boosts their attractiveness to investors looking for a hedge against inflation.

Wheat, which typically is the agricultural commodity that is most sensitive to moves in the greenback, has jumped 8.7 percent so far this week as the dollar has fallen to a two-week low against the euro.

At 10:57 a.m. CDT (1557 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat was up 7 cents at $5.19-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat also benefited from concerns that recent flooding in the southern U.S. Plains damaged the hard red winter wheat crop as it heads toward harvest. Some hot weather in southern Russia also was threatening to cut yields in the crop grown in that region, adding to the bullish tone.

K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery, which tracks the crop in the U.S. Plains, was up 4-1/2 cents at $5.40 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat futures gained 3-1/4 cents to $5.74-1/2 a bushel.

Informa Economics trimmed its forecast for U.S. winter wheat production to 1.481 billion bushels from 1.486 billion.

CBOT July corn futures were up 3-1/4 cents at $3.62-1/4 a bushel while CBOT July soybeans gained 3/4 cent to $9.41-1/2 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)