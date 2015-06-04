* Drier outlook for rain-soaked southern U.S. Plains

* Weaker dollar helps to underpin prices

* Coming up: Weekly grains and oilseed export sales at 1230 GMT (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, June 4 Wheat prices dipped on Thursday as forecasts for drier weather in the U.S. Plains diminished concerns over crop prospects.

Corn prices also eased with ample supplies keeping the market on the defensive while soybean futures edged higher.

Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was off 0.2 percent at $5.09-3/4 a bushel at 1111 GMT.

The contract had risen sharply earlier this week, peaking at $5.26-1/4 on Wednesday, before the rally stalled.

Buying had been partly triggered by the possibility of damage to crops in the U.S. Plains due to adverse weather.

"The recent heavy rains in the U.S. Southern Plains have raised concerns of some yield and/or quality losses for the Hard Red Winter wheat crop," Societe Generale (SocGen) said in a commodities review.

SocGen noted, however, the pace of U.S. exports was slow with European supplies remaining plentiful and among the cheapest globally.

Analysts also said reports of drier weather conditions could limit any potential damage to hard red winter wheat as farmers prepare to harvest after torrential rains and flooding in Oklahoma and Texas.

"Weather forecasters continue to expect drier conditions around the southern plains, so any problems with U.S. hard red winter wheat are unlikely to worsen," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

Analytics firm Informa Economics cut its forecast for the U.S. 2015 winter wheat harvest only marginally to 1.481 billion bushels from 1.486 billion.

September wheat futures in Paris fell 1.25 euros or 0.7 percent to 180.75 euros a tonne.

CBOT corn futures were also lower with July down 0.5 percent at $3.57-1/4 a bushel.

The market continued to be weighed down by improving supply outlook and sluggish demand.

"With ample global corn supplies and high stocks, we continue to forecast the price to corn to end the year around 300 cents per bushel, down from 357 cents today," Capital Economics analyst Hamish Smith said in a market note.

CBOT soybeans were slightly higher, however, with July up 0.2 percent at $9.37-1/4 a bushel.

Dealers said a weaker dollar helped underpin prices. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore, editing by David Evans)