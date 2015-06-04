* Worries about planting delays boost soybeans
* Dryness in Russia adds strength to wheat
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, June 4 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures jumped 1.8 percent on Thursday, and were on track to
post a third gain in the last four sessions as some weather
concerns provided the impetus for traders to cover short
positions.
The forecast for more rain, which could slow the tail end of
seeding in parts of the U.S. Midwest, also lent support to
soybeans and corn, traders said.
"It is a little early in the game (to assume a big harvest)
as things have gotten maybe a little less than perfect in some
areas," said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer
Financial Services. "That has all kind of conspired this week
for a reason to do some short covering."
Wheat notched the biggest gains, with some reports of low
test weights and weak yields from some early harvested fields in
Texas lending strength after prices trended lower during the
overnight trading session.
Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for July
delivery was up 9 cents at $5.19-3/4 a bushel at 11 a.m.
CDT (1600 GMT). The contract also found some technical support
after dipping below its 100-day moving average.
"The recent heavy rains in the U.S. Southern Plains have
raised concerns of some yield and/or quality losses for the Hard
Red Winter wheat crop," Societe Generale said in a commodities
review.
Dry weather that was threatening to cull production totals
in Russia fortified wheat prices.
CBOT July soybeans were 7-1/4 cents higher at
$9.42-1/2 a bushel while CBOT July corn gained 3-3/4 cents
to $3.62-3/4 a bushel. Both contracts weakened overnight before
finding support at their 10-day moving averages.
"Showers remain frequent in the southwest Midwest and slow
the most notably delayed soy seeding in Missouri and Kansas,
with the heaviest amounts likely in the next two days and again
late next week," Commodity Weather Group said in a research
note.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore and
Nigel Hunt in London; editing by G Crosse)