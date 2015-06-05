* All three key commodities on track for weekly gain

* Crop concerns ahead of U.S. harvest buoy wheat (Recasts; updates with U.S. trading; adds new analyst quote, changes byline, dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 5 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures firmed on Friday, and were on track to notch their biggest weekly gain in nearly three years, as traders further unwound bearish bets amid uncertainty about the upcoming harvest in the U.S. Plains.

Soybean and corn futures sagged on a mild profit-taking setback after hitting their highest in 2-1/2 weeks. Corn's decline was limited by the strength in wheat.

The front-month CBOT wheat contract has risen 10.2 percent so far this week, putting it on pace for its biggest weekly rally since jumping 12.0 percent in the week ended July 20, 2012.

"Traders are still squaring away positions in the wheat by short-covering," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International.

At 11:02 a.m. CDT (1602 GMT), CBOT soft red winter wheat for July delivery was up 1-1/4 cents at $5.25 a bushel. Prices peaked at $5.34, the highest for the front-month contract since April 7, earlier in the session.

Potential damage to crops from heavy rain in the southern U.S. Plains, dry conditions in Western Europe and parts of Russia, and a combination of dryness and frost in Canada have made investors nervous despite ample global supplies.

Traders are waiting for more information on the fate of U.S. hard red winter wheat as the harvest gets under way in the southern Plains. There are worries torrential rains and flooding last month may hit crop yields in major producing states Oklahoma and Texas.

"There is a weather risk that has come back into the market," said Sebastien Poncelet of French consultancy Agritel.

CBOT July soybeans were 5-3/4 cents lower at $9.40-3/4 a bushel and CBOT July corn dropped 3/4 cent to $3.62-3/4 a bushel.

"We are going nowhere fast right now," said Steve Erdman, analyst at EFG Group. "There is really nothing to propel us higher. The dollar is really strong, given the jobs numbers, but we're holding our own. That kind of tells us that the market is spinning its wheels."

On the week, CBOT soybeans were up 0.7 percent while corn has risen 3.2 percent. (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago, Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris)