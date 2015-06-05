* All three key commodities on track for weekly gain
* Crop concerns ahead of U.S. harvest buoy wheat
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, June 5 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures firmed on Friday, and were on track to notch their
biggest weekly gain in nearly three years, as traders further
unwound bearish bets amid uncertainty about the upcoming harvest
in the U.S. Plains.
Soybean and corn futures sagged on a mild profit-taking
setback after hitting their highest in 2-1/2 weeks. Corn's
decline was limited by the strength in wheat.
The front-month CBOT wheat contract has risen 10.2
percent so far this week, putting it on pace for its biggest
weekly rally since jumping 12.0 percent in the week ended July
20, 2012.
"Traders are still squaring away positions in the wheat by
short-covering," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at
Futures International.
At 11:02 a.m. CDT (1602 GMT), CBOT soft red winter wheat for
July delivery was up 1-1/4 cents at $5.25 a bushel. Prices
peaked at $5.34, the highest for the front-month contract since
April 7, earlier in the session.
Potential damage to crops from heavy rain in the southern
U.S. Plains, dry conditions in Western Europe and parts of
Russia, and a combination of dryness and frost in Canada have
made investors nervous despite ample global supplies.
Traders are waiting for more information on the fate of U.S.
hard red winter wheat as the harvest gets under way in the
southern Plains. There are worries torrential rains and flooding
last month may hit crop yields in major producing states
Oklahoma and Texas.
"There is a weather risk that has come back into the
market," said Sebastien Poncelet of French consultancy Agritel.
CBOT July soybeans were 5-3/4 cents lower at $9.40-3/4
a bushel and CBOT July corn dropped 3/4 cent to $3.62-3/4
a bushel.
"We are going nowhere fast right now," said Steve Erdman,
analyst at EFG Group. "There is really nothing to propel us
higher. The dollar is really strong, given the jobs numbers, but
we're holding our own. That kind of tells us that the market is
spinning its wheels."
On the week, CBOT soybeans were up 0.7 percent while corn
has risen 3.2 percent.
