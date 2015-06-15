* Corn hits new contract lows

* Wheat on track for fourth straight loss

* Soybeans fall on pressure from soymeal drop

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 15 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures plunged 3 percent on Monday, hitting their lowest since June 1 on expectations that drier conditions in the U.S. Plains will allow farmers to harvest a bumper crop, traders said.

Corn futures also fell, hitting new contract lows on pressure from good weather for crop development across the U.S. Midwest.

A U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon was expected to show that good-to-excellent ratings for both corn and wheat were expected to be unchanged from a week earlier.

"Unless this afternoon's crop ratings show marked deterioration, it will be difficult to keep prices from grinding lower into harvest," Farm Futures market analyst Bryce Knorr said in a note to clients.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was down 15-3/4 cents at $4.88 a bushel at 12:05 p.m. CDT (1705 GMT), on track for their fourth straight day of declines following a rally to their highest in more than two months last week.

After storms clear in the next few days, the outlook for combining wheat in the key U.S. production region looked clear for the next two weeks, Commodity Weather Group said in a forecast.

"Heavy rains persist in central and eastern Oklahoma and eastern Texas this week from the remnants of a tropical disturbance, but Plains wheat harvest otherwise recovers," it said.

CBOT corn for July delivery was down 5 cents at $3.48 a bushel. Prices fell through key technical support at the 30-day, 40-day and 50-day moving averages before hitting a contract low of $3.46-3/4 a bushel.

Dealers said the market was continuing to keep a close watch on developments in China, with the world's second-largest corn consumer likely to take steps to curb imports of corn and substitutes such as sorghum and barley.

China's Heilongjiang province, the country's top corn producing region in the northeast, will again increase subsidies to local corn processors to help the loss-making industry and encourage more use of domestic corn.

Beijing's stockpiling scheme, aimed at boosting rural incomes, has pushed domestic corn prices <0#ASCORN-CN> more than 30 percent above global prices in the past year.

CBOT July soybeans were 3-1/2 cents lower at $9.36-1/2 a bushel, with weakness in soymeal futures leading the way lower.

Traders said that soymeal exports in the National Oilseed Producer Association's monthly crush report were lower than expected, despite being the third highest total for May on record. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Nigel Hunt in London)