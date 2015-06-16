* Soybean planting behind 5-year average

* Corn climbs from contract lows (Updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes byline, dateline, pvs SINGAPORE/PARIS)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 16 Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Tuesday, supported by the U.S. Agriculture Department's cut to crop ratings and its report showing planting has fallen behind the typical pace, traders said.

Corn and wheat futures rose too, edging higher on mild bargain buying after posting sharp declines on Monday. The gains in corn, which also was receiving support from declining crop ratings, pulled it from contract lows.

"The low held overnight thanks to lowered crop ratings," Matt Zeller, director of market information at INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients. "The bears may have a tough time taking it much further in the next two weeks."

The USDA will release its closely watched reports on corn and soybean plantings as well as quarterly stocks at the end of June.

At 10:28 a.m. CDT (1528 GMT), CBOT July soybean futures were up 8-1/2 cents at $9.46-1/4 a bushel.

The USDA said on Monday afternoon the soybean crop was rated 67 percent good to excellent, down from 69 percent last week following rains in the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains.

Overall, 87 percent of the soy crop was planted, up from 79 percent the week before but still behind the five-year average of 90 percent by mid-June.

CBOT July corn, which has fallen for five sessions in a row, was up 1-1/2 cents at $3.49-3/4 a bushel. The USDA lowered its good-to-excellent rating for the U.S. corn crop by 1 percentage point to 73 percent.

CBOT July wheat climbed 1-1/4 cents to $4.90-1/2 a bushel, bouncing from a two-week low.

Russia's IKAR, a leading Moscow-based agriculture consultancy, has downgraded its 2015 wheat crop forecast by 1 million tonnes to a range of 55 million to 59 million tonnes due to dry weather in several regions of the country.

In Australia, a major wheat producer, the output forecast for the 2015/16 season starting July 1 was cut to 23.6 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 24.4 million tonnes as an El Nino weather phenomenon dries out farmland. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and Jeffrey Benkoe)