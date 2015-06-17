* Corn firms too, breaks key moving averages
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, June 17 Chicago Board of Trade soft red
winter wheat futures rose 1.2 percent on Wednesday, pulled
higher by concerns that rainy weather may delay harvesting of
the crop in the U.S. Midwest, traders said.
"While heavy rains from Tropical Storm Bill won't impact
many hard red winter wheat acres, that system will keep fields
in the eastern Midwest (planted with soft red winter wheat) too
wet over the next seven days," Farm Futures market analyst Bryce
Knorr said in a note to clients.
Some weather concerns also helped support soybeans, which
hit their highest since May 14 as the rain stoked fears that wet
soils would prevent some growers from planting as much acreage
of the oilseed as they intended.
"Whether one wants to talk about old crop or new crop,
soybeans seem to have the cash market strength, profitable end
users, solid demand, wet forecasts, unplanted acres, tightening
back end spreads and critical yield-determining plant dates
already passing by," Tregg Cronin, market analyst with Halo
Commodities, said.
CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures were up 5-1/4
cents at $4.94 a bushel at 10:43 a.m. CDT (1543 GMT) while CBOT
July soybeans gained 8-1/2 cents to $9.66 a bushel.
The strength in soybeans and wheat spilled over into corn,
which also were supported by technical buying.
CBOT July corn was up 5-1/4 cents at $3.59-1/4 a
bushel. The contract broke through resistance at its 10- and
20-day moving averages.
Traders also noted positioning ahead of the Federal
Reserve's policy statement and news conference following a
two-day meeting. Analysts were expecting the announcement will
spell out how policymakers feel the economy has progressed since
their last meeting in April, and particularly whether the labor
market continues to strengthen.
