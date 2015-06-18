* Soybeans rise for third day in a row

* CBOT soft wheat rises; hard red winter, spring wheat fall

* Corn weak on profit taking (Updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SYDNEY)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 18 U.S. soybean futures rose for the third day in a row on Thursday, touching a five-week high on concerns that dry weather will arrive too late to allow for planting in rain-soaked areas of the Midwest, traders said.

Weather concerns also lifted Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures, as the wet fields were slowing harvest of the crop.

Soybeans posted the biggest gains, with the CBOT July soybean futures contract rising 6-3/4 cents to $9.75-3/4 a bushel at 11:03 a.m. CDT (1603 GMT). The front-month contract peaked at $9.76-3/4 earlier in the session, its highest since May 14.

Traders said the excess moisture could force farmers to cut back on their intended soy seedings as the optimum window for planting closes.

"The acreage numbers, that one is a really tough one," said Bill Gentry, a broker at Risk Management Commodities in Lafayette, Indiana. "The weather maps this morning look a little more agreeable but we still have got to dry a lot of ground out to get it planted."

CBOT July soft red winter wheat for July delivery was up 1 cents at $4.92-1/4 a bushel.

"The heavy rainfall could prevent the already soaked fields from drying out, delay the winter wheat harvest and cause further deterioration of crop quality," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat, which track crops grown outside of the Midwest, were weaker on drier weather in the U.S. Plains.

Corn futures also weakened, with traders noting mild profit taking after two days of gains pushed prices up 3 percent. CBOT July corn futures were down 3/4 cent at $3.58-1/2 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Hay)