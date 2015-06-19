* Soy on track for biggest weekly gain since January
* Improving weather outlook pressures commodities
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, June 19 Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures fell on Friday, setting back from a three-day rally on a
round of profit taking after prices hit their highest in more
than a month, traders said.
Wheat and corn futures also fell, pressured by forecasts for
drier weather and rising temperatures that will foster corn
development and allow farmers to harvest their wheat crop.
For the week, soybeans were on track for a 3.6 percent
gain, which would be their biggest weekly rally since January.
"The beans have had such a strong run in here the last week
or so that a little bit of sell-off before the weekend is not
that uncommon (after a move like that)," said Mark Gold,
managing partner with Top Third Ag Marketing.
At 10:09 a.m. CDT (1509 GMT), CBOT July soybean futures
were down 4-1/4 cents at $9.73-1/2 a bushel.
CBOT July corn futures were 4-1/2 cents lower at
$3.53-1/2 a bushel and CBOT July soft red winter wheat was
2 cents lower at $4.86 a bushel.
For the week, corn has risen 0.1 percent while wheat
has dropped 3.5 percent.
Analysts said recent heavy rains across key growing regions
are likely to abate, but concerns that fields will dry out too
slowly to allow farmers to finish their soybean planting tasks
limited declines.
"Tropical Depression Bill is working its way through and is
expected to ease and that is bearish but there are concerns
about planting delays," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at
Advance Trading Australasia.
Rain could also limit planting in areas where farmers put
so-called double-crop soybeans in the ground just after
harvesting wheat.
"Wet weather has delayed the winter wheat harvest which
potentially delays or prevents the planting of some double-crop
soybean acreage," Societe Generale analyst Christopher Narayanan
said in a note.
Traders were waiting for private analytics firm Informa
Economics latest estimate of U.S. corn, soy and wheat plantings,
which was expected to be released at 10:30 a.m. CDT (1530 GMT).
