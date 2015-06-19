* Soy on track for biggest weekly gain since January

* Improving weather outlook pressures commodities (Updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst comment, byline, dateline, pvs PARIS/SYDNEY)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 19 Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday, setting back from a three-day rally on a round of profit taking after prices hit their highest in more than a month, traders said.

Wheat and corn futures also fell, pressured by forecasts for drier weather and rising temperatures that will foster corn development and allow farmers to harvest their wheat crop.

For the week, soybeans were on track for a 3.6 percent gain, which would be their biggest weekly rally since January.

"The beans have had such a strong run in here the last week or so that a little bit of sell-off before the weekend is not that uncommon (after a move like that)," said Mark Gold, managing partner with Top Third Ag Marketing.

At 10:09 a.m. CDT (1509 GMT), CBOT July soybean futures were down 4-1/4 cents at $9.73-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT July corn futures were 4-1/2 cents lower at $3.53-1/2 a bushel and CBOT July soft red winter wheat was 2 cents lower at $4.86 a bushel.

For the week, corn has risen 0.1 percent while wheat has dropped 3.5 percent.

Analysts said recent heavy rains across key growing regions are likely to abate, but concerns that fields will dry out too slowly to allow farmers to finish their soybean planting tasks limited declines.

"Tropical Depression Bill is working its way through and is expected to ease and that is bearish but there are concerns about planting delays," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia.

Rain could also limit planting in areas where farmers put so-called double-crop soybeans in the ground just after harvesting wheat.

"Wet weather has delayed the winter wheat harvest which potentially delays or prevents the planting of some double-crop soybean acreage," Societe Generale analyst Christopher Narayanan said in a note.

Traders were waiting for private analytics firm Informa Economics latest estimate of U.S. corn, soy and wheat plantings, which was expected to be released at 10:30 a.m. CDT (1530 GMT). (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Sunil Nair,Mark Heinrich and Chizu Nomiyama)