(Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline, byline) * Wheat firms as market worried over weather * Corn hits near three-month high, soy edges up By Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide SYDNEY/PARIS, June 29 U.S. wheat rose more than 1 percent on Monday to its highest in nearly six months on concerns that flooding across key U.S. producing regions and drought in other producing countries would curb supplies. Corn also rose, hitting a near three-month high, on concerns about the recent rains and storms across the U.S. Midwest, while soybeans edged higher. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures were up 1.2 percent at $5.75 a bushel by 1130 GMT, after hitting $5.79-3/4 earlier, the highest since Jan. 13. That extended their three-day gain to 10 percent. Wheat closed up 5.6 percent on Friday. "Many key regions in the U.S. are set to remain too wet, while dry and hot weather is predicted for the EU and Canada. This will exacerbate the problems that are already manifesting themselves there as a result of the prolonged dry spell," Commerzbank said in a report. Wet conditions and flooding in the Midwest, from Missouri eastward through the Ohio River Valley, remained a key focus. Farmers in the region grow corn and soybeans, as well as soft red winter wheat, the type traded at the CBOT. Funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat and corn, leaving those markets open to short-covering rallies. Some investors were exiting positions ahead of two much-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due on Tuesday on acreage and quarterly stocks. France, the European Union's largest wheat producer, is set to see record heat this week in its major producing regions. Farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday the share of good to excellent crops fell by four points in the last reporting week to June 22. December corn rose 1.7 percent to $4.08-3/4 a bushel, not far from its session high of $4.10-1/4 a bushel - the highest since April 8. Corn gained 2.5 percent in the previous session and more than 3 percent in the session before that. Corn is drawing support amid concern that the recent storms across the Midwest will further damage crop quality. Domestic corn use is expected to remain robust despite an outbreak of avian flu that forced poultry producers to cull 50 million birds, analysts said. November soybeans rose 0.23 percent to $9.88-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.84 percent on Friday when prices hit $10.02 - the highest since March 2. The USDA is expected to peg soybean stocks at 670 million bushels, compared with 405 million bushels a year earlier. Prices at 1205 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 575.00 7.00 1.23 594.50 -3.28 CBOT corn 408.75 6.75 1.68 405.75 0.74 CBOT soy 988.25 2.25 0.23 1023.50 -3.44 Paris wheat 198.75 2.75 1.40 199.50 -0.38 Paris maize 179.75 4.25 2.42 165.75 8.45 Paris rape 392.50 1.25 0.32 351.00 11.82 WTI crude oil 58.50 -1.13 -1.90 53.27 9.82 Euro/dlr 1.11 -0.01 -0.51 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by Tom Hogue and Susan Fenton)