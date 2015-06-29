* Wheat rallies to highest since Jan. 7 * Corn, soybeans supported by weak dollar (Updates with U.S. trading, adds details, changes dateline, byline) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, June 29 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures jumped 3.8 percent on Monday, on track for a sixth-straight higher close in seven sessions on support from wet weather that has been delaying harvest in key U.S. growing areas, traders said. The concerns about the slow harvest, which was most pronounced in areas east of the Mississippi River, has led to a round of speculative short-covering in wheat. "The realization we're coming upon the July Fourth holiday, and no combines are rolling south (in the southern Midwest soft red winter wheat belt) has really added some extra upward pressure on the market," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting. The gains in wheat spilled over into the corn market, which also benefited from weakness in the U.S. dollar. The front-month corn contract hit its highest since March 31. Soybeans also were firm. The wet weather was raising concerns about crop quality and preventing some growers in eastern areas from finishing up their planting tasks. CBOT July soft red winter wheat was 21-1/2 cents higher at $5.83-3/4 a bushel at 10:53 a.m. CDT (1553 GMT). CBOT July corn was up 1-3/4 cents at $3.86-3/4 a bushel, and CBOT July soybeans were up 5-1/2 cents at $10.07-1/2 a bushel. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 386.75 1.75 0.5% -8.4% CBOT soy 1007.50 5.50 0.6% -23.2% CBOT meal 342.50 1.20 0.4% -21.8% CBOT soyoil 33.30 0.08 0.2% -14.2% CBOT wheat 583.50 21.25 3.8% -3.6% CBOT rice 985.00 -11.00 -1.1% -36.5% US crude 58.48 -1.15 -1.9% -40.6% Dow Jones 17,737 -210 -1.2% 7.0% Gold 1178.01 3.42 0.3% -2.3% Euro/dollar 1.1177 0.0013 0.1% -18.1% Dollar Index 95.1830 -0.2890 -0.3% 18.9% Baltic Freight 813 -10 -1.2% -64.3% (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Peter Galloway)