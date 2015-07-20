* Corn drops 1.1 pct to lowest since June 30
* Forecasters expect warmer weather in U.S. Midwest
* Wheat falls 1.8 pct, soybeans ease 1.5 pct
(Updates prices, changes dateline)
By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide
SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 20 Chicago corn futures
lost more ground on Monday, trading at near three-week lows with
the outlook for warmer weather across the U.S. Midwest expected
to boost crop development.
Soybeans slid for a fifth consecutive session to their
weakest since July 9 and wheat was down to its lowest in more
than three weeks, with additional pressure on commodity markets
stemming for a stronger dollar.
"Perhaps the stronger greenback is finally weighing on corn
prices," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.
"Weather forecasters continue to expect a better turn in the
weather for much of the U.S. corn belt after widespread weekend
rainfall."
Chicago Board Of Trade September corn slid 1.1 percent
to $4.15-1/2 a bushel after touching $4.11, a low since June 30.
Soybeans fell 1.2 percent to $10.02-1/2 a bushel and
wheat gave up 1.5 percent to $5.45-3/4 a bushel after
hitting a low of $5.43-1/4, its lowest since June 26. Wheat
closed down 1.5 percent on Friday.
A turn to hotter temperatures across much of the U.S.
Midwest is expected benefit crops and be bearish for prices.
Rainfall late last week was seen as boosting growth
potential for developing corn and soybean plants in states such
as Nebraska and Iowa, which needed moisture.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to July. 14, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
position in soybeans.
The dollar hit a three-month high against a basket of major
currencies on Monday, after solid U.S. inflation and housing
data supported expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates in coming months.
The strength in the dollar had a broad-based bearish
influence on commodity prices as it makes the products priced in
greenback expensive for importers holding other currencies.
Prices at 1150 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd
Move 2014 Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 545.75 -8.25 -1.49 604.75 -9.76
CBOT corn 415.50 -4.75 -1.13 415.25 0.06
CBOT soy 1002.50 -12.25 -1.21 1023.50 -2.05
Paris wheat 193.50 -2.00 -1.02 199.50 -3.01
Paris maize 187.00 -4.00 -2.09 177.00 5.65
Paris rape 386.50 -2.25 -0.58 351.00 10.11
WTI crude oil 50.85 -0.04 -0.08 53.27 -4.54
Euro/dlr 1.08 0.00 0.10
Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
Paris futures in euros per tonne
(Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)