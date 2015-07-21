* Wheat unchanged, supported by weaker dollar * Corn up after hitting 3-week low on improving U.S. weather (Updates prices, changes dateline/byline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 21 A weaker dollar helped Chicago grain futures recoup earlier losses on Tuesday, notably wheat which had fallen to its lowest since June with pressure from a rapidly advancing harvest of the U.S. winter crop and ample global supplies. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat was unchanged at $5.32-3/4 a bushel by 1157 GMT, after falling to $5.30, its lowest since June 25. Corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.05-3/4 a bushel after hitting its weakest since June 30, while soybeans added 0.55 percent to $10.13-1/4 a bushel. "Prices in Chicago pared their losses in team with the fall of the dollar," a European trader said. However, an Australia-based agricultural commodities analyst stressed U.S. wheat was overpriced against global market values. "It has another $10 to $15 (a tonne) downside here. The U.S. harvest is also progressing very well," he said. Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat for shipment Sept. 1-10. The market expects suppliers in Europe or the Black Sea region to win the tender as they have in the past. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Monday that 75 percent of the winter crop had been harvested, up from 65 percent a week ago and close to the five-year average of 74 percent. Soybean and corn futures have been weighed down by improving weather for crop development in the U.S. Midwest. Corn condition in the top 18 states was 69 percent good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and in line with forecasts. The USDA said 62 percent of the soybean crop was rated good to excellent - steady on a week ago, and matching analysts' expectations. While weekly ratings fell in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio, soy conditions improved in Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska. Commodity funds sold a net 17,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were net sellers of 4,500 contracts in soybeans and net sellers of 4,000 wheat contracts. Prices at 1157 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 532.75 0.00 0.00 604.75 -11.91 CBOT corn 405.75 0.75 0.19 415.25 -2.29 CBOT soy 1013.25 5.50 0.55 1023.50 -1.00 Paris wheat 192.00 -0.25 -0.13 199.50 -3.76 WTI crude oil 50.11 -0.04 -0.08 53.27 -5.93 Euro/dlr 1.08 0.00 0.07 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by Himani Sarkar ans David Evans)