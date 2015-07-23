* Corn has fallen for 4 out of 5 days due to ideal US weather * Soybeans up for third day on firmer U.S. cash market (Updates prices, changes dateline/byline) By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 23 A drop in the dollar boosted Chicago grains on Thursday with corn rebounding from earlier falls linked to benign weather across the U.S. Midwest that raised hopes of bumper production. Soybeans rose for the third consecutive session as slow selling by farmers also underpinned the cash market, while wheat recovered from a one-month low hit in the previous session. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, stood at 96.988, down about 0.6 percent on the day at its lowest in just over a week while it jumped above $1.10 for the first time in a week. Corn in the U.S. Midwest is passing through its yield-determining pollination phase in near ideal conditions in many areas, with mild temperatures putting little stress on the crop. "Weather forecasters are again adding more rain to their U.S. Corn Belt outlooks," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note. "Corn crops in most places will benefit from the rain but some soggy locations in the east that need to dry out will be further delayed in doing so." Chicago Board Of Trade September corn rose 0.25 percent to $4.03-3/4 a bushel by 1204 GMT, having fallen as low as $4.01 earlier in the session, and recovering from a more than three-week low of at $3.99-3/4 a bushel on Wednesday. September wheat gained 0.9 percent to $5.21-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-month low and November soybeans rose 0.55 percent to $10.01 a bushel. Soybean bids continued to creep higher on the Illinois and Mississippi rivers due to exporter demand at the U.S. Gulf and a fall in costs for barge freight at St. Louis. Commodity funds sold a net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were net sellers of 6,000 wheat contracts and 6,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 1207 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 521.25 4.50 0.87 604.75 -13.81 CBOT corn 403.75 1.00 0.25 415.25 -2.77 CBOT soy 1001.00 5.50 0.55 1023.50 -2.20 Paris wheat 190.00 1.00 0.53 199.50 -4.76 Paris maize 183.75 -0.25 -0.14 177.00 3.81 Paris rape 391.75 1.00 0.26 351.00 11.61 WTI crude oil 50.11 -0.04 -0.08 53.27 -5.93 Euro/dlr 1.08 0.00 0.07 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by Alan Raybould and David Evans)