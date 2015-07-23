(Updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes byline/dateline, previously PARIS/SINGAPORE)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, July 23 U.S. soybean futures fell on Thursday as improving weather in major Midwest growing areas increased expectations of ample production, traders said.

The weather also weighed on corn futures. Much of the U.S. crop was progressing through its key pollination phase with ample moisture and low heat stress.

"The crop may be starting to look a little bit better," said Northstar Commodity Investment Co chief analyst Mark Schultz. "These are not demand-driven markets. It is a weather market."

Deferred contracts that track the crops currently being grown in the fields notched the biggest declines.

Chicago Board of Trade August soybean futures were down 12-3/4 cents at $10.08 a bushel at 10:48 a.m. CDT (1548 GMT). New-crop November was 14 cents lower at $9.81-1/2.

Falling soymeal futures added more pressure to the soybean market. Traders said weak export demand and competition from additional feeding sources keyed the selloff in soymeal.

CBOT September corn was 3-3/4 cents lower at $3.99 a bushel. New-crop December corn sagged 4 cents to $4.09-1/2.

"Weather forecasters are again adding more rain to their U.S. Corn Belt outlooks," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note. "Corn crops in most places will benefit from the rain."

Wheat futures were steady. Light export demand and weakness in corn pressured the market, but some bargain buying and short-covering added support with prices at one-month lows.

CBOT September wheat was trading at $5.16-3/4 a bushel, unchanged from Thursday's close. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)