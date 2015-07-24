* Corn down 4.6 pct for week, biggest weekly loss since July 2014 * Soybeans under pressure from fund selling, weak demand (Updates prices, changes dateline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 24 U.S. corn futures edged lower on Friday with the market on track for its biggest weekly decline in a year as ideal weather boosts crops in the critical yield determining phase, raising hopes of another year of bumper supplies. Soybeans slid for a second session, while wheat struggled near one-month lows on lack of demand for expensive U.S. grains. Chicago Board Of Trade September corn is down more than 5 percent this week with prices at $3.99-1/4 a bushel at 1155 GMT, near a three-week low of $3.98-1/2 hit on Thursday. August soybeans were down 0.45 percent at $10.05-1/2 a bushel, heading for a third week of decline. September wheat slipped 0.7 percent to $5.18 a bushel, hovering just above a one-month low of $5.15-1/4 hit this week. Prices are on track for a nearly 6 percent weekly drop - the biggest such decline since May. "Rainfall observed in the U.S. reassures (the market) both in soybean and corn. Weather forecasts confirm high temperatures in the near future but will eventually be near season average knowing that more rains are expected in the Corn Belt," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. Much of the U.S. corn crop was progressing through its key pollination phase with ample moisture and low heat stress. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn export sales last week totalled 223,400 tonnes, below analyst expectations and the smallest of the marketing year that started on Sept. 1, 2014. U.S. weekly soybean export sales in 2015/16 season were pegged at 241,800 tonnes, below market forecasts. The popularity of U.S. soybeans is slipping on the export market as a myriad of problems with the crop throughout the spring and early summer, coupled with strong domestic demand from processors, pushed prices higher, traders and analysts said. Falling soymeal futures added more pressure to the soybean market on Thursday. Traders said weak export demand and competition from additional feeding sources triggered the selloff in soymeal. Commodity funds sold a net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds were net sellers of 4,000 wheat contracts and were net even in corn. Prices at 1155 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 518.00 -3.50 -0.67 604.75 -14.34 CBOT corn 399.25 -4.00 -0.99 415.25 -3.85 CBOT soy 1005.50 -4.50 -0.45 1023.50 -1.76 Paris wheat 189.00 -0.25 -0.13 199.50 -5.26 Paris maize 183.00 -0.50 -0.27 177.00 3.39 Paris rape 386.00 -2.50 -0.64 351.00 9.97 WTI crude oil 50.11 -0.04 -0.08 53.27 -5.93 Euro/dlr 1.08 0.00 0.07 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Susan Thomas)