* Corn down 4.6 pct for week, biggest weekly loss since July
2014
* Soybeans under pressure from fund selling, weak demand
By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide
SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 24 U.S. corn futures edged
lower on Friday with the market on track for its biggest weekly
decline in a year as ideal weather boosts crops in the critical
yield determining phase, raising hopes of another year of bumper
supplies.
Soybeans slid for a second session, while wheat struggled
near one-month lows on lack of demand for expensive U.S. grains.
Chicago Board Of Trade September corn is down more
than 5 percent this week with prices at $3.99-1/4 a bushel at
1155 GMT, near a three-week low of $3.98-1/2 hit on Thursday.
August soybeans were down 0.45 percent at $10.05-1/2 a
bushel, heading for a third week of decline.
September wheat slipped 0.7 percent to $5.18 a bushel,
hovering just above a one-month low of $5.15-1/4 hit this week.
Prices are on track for a nearly 6 percent weekly drop - the
biggest such decline since May.
"Rainfall observed in the U.S. reassures (the market) both
in soybean and corn. Weather forecasts confirm high temperatures
in the near future but will eventually be near season average
knowing that more rains are expected in the Corn Belt," French
consultancy Agritel said in a note.
Much of the U.S. corn crop was progressing through its key
pollination phase with ample moisture and low heat stress.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn export sales
last week totalled 223,400 tonnes, below analyst expectations
and the smallest of the marketing year that started on Sept. 1,
2014.
U.S. weekly soybean export sales in 2015/16 season were
pegged at 241,800 tonnes, below market forecasts.
The popularity of U.S. soybeans is slipping on the export
market as a myriad of problems with the crop throughout the
spring and early summer, coupled with strong domestic demand
from processors, pushed prices higher, traders and analysts
said.
Falling soymeal futures added more pressure to the soybean
market on Thursday. Traders said weak export demand and
competition from additional feeding sources triggered the
selloff in soymeal.
Commodity funds sold a net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade
soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds
were net sellers of 4,000 wheat contracts and were net even in
corn.
Prices at 1155 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd
Move 2014 Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 518.00 -3.50 -0.67 604.75 -14.34
CBOT corn 399.25 -4.00 -0.99 415.25 -3.85
CBOT soy 1005.50 -4.50 -0.45 1023.50 -1.76
Paris wheat 189.00 -0.25 -0.13 199.50 -5.26
Paris maize 183.00 -0.50 -0.27 177.00 3.39
Paris rape 386.00 -2.50 -0.64 351.00 9.97
WTI crude oil 50.11 -0.04 -0.08 53.27 -5.93
Euro/dlr 1.08 0.00 0.07
Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
Paris futures in euros per tonne
