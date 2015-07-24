* Corn down 6 pct for week, most since July 2014 * Soybeans lower on chart selling, U.S. weather * Declines in energies, metals add pressure * Wheat follows lower trend (New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes, changes dateline; previous SINGAPORE/PARIS) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 24 U.S. corn futures were on track for their biggest weekly decline in a year on improving prospects in the Midwest during the crop's key growth phase, raising expectations for a bumper harvest. Soybean and wheat futures also fell on chart-based selling and spillover pressure from outside commodity markets, including metals and crude oil. "It's now making it into the headlines of the financial press, the degree to which commodities are declining. That is a significant headwind for the grains," said Rich Feltes, director of research for R.J. O'Brien in Chicago. At the Chicago Board of Trade, as of 11:51 a.m. CDT (1651 GMT), September corn was down 9 cents at $3.94-1/4 per bushel, dropping below its 200-day moving average. The contract has not settled below $4 since June 29. For the week, corn was down about 6 percent, the biggest slide for a front-month contract since July 2014. CBOT August soybeans were down 14-1/2 cents at $9.95-1/2 per bushel and September wheat was down 7-1/4 cents at $5.14-1/4 a bushel. Weather conditions have been mostly favorable this week in the heart of the U.S. Corn Belt as the crop continues to pollinate, a crucial stage for determining corn yield. The United States is the world's top corn producer and exporter. "There is a general expectation that the crop ratings are going to be higher on Monday," Feltes said, adding, "When the market perceives the crop is improving, prices are going to decline." Soybean futures followed corn lower on benign weather and technical selling, with the spot August contract dropping below its 200-day moving average. "Rainfall observed in the U.S. reassures (the market) both in soybean and corn," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. Wheat sagged on dollar strength and indications that U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive on the world market. CBOT wheat pared losses after CWB Market Research Services projected a year-on-year drop in Western Canada spring and durum wheat yields following a crop tour of the drought-hit region. However, CWB raised its estimates for Western Canadian all-wheat production due to better-than-expected prospects in eastern portions of the Prairies. Prices as of 11:40 a.m. CDT (1640 GMT) Net Pct Volume Name Last change change CBOT wheat Wc1 514.00 -7.50 -1.4 40921 CBOT corn Cc1 395.00 -8.25 -2.1 62139 CBOT soy Sc1 994.75 -15.25 -1.5 27279 CBOT meal SMc1 354.80 -4.20 -1.2 17975 CBOT soyoil BOc1 30.59 -0.60 -1.9 17672 CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Dan Grebler)