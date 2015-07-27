* Forecasts call for crop-friendly weather in the U.S.

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, July 27 Corn futures slid to one-month lows on Monday on an improving crop outlook in the United States, while soybean and wheat prices also fell.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures, the most actively traded contract, fell 2.4 percent to $3.93-1/4 a bushel by 0958 GMT, after earlier slumping to a low of $3.90-1/4, its weakest level since June 25.

"The December (contract) has now given up more than half of the peak weather premium levels," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Weather forecasters expect largely helpful weather in the U.S. Corn Belt for the next week or so. The market seems to be regaining confidence as have the weather forecasters, that the wettest weather for this season is behind them."

The improved weather outlook comes as much of the U.S. corn crop pollinates, a crucial stage for determining corn yield.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will report the latest weekly condition report at the close of trade on Monday, where the recent ideal crop weather is expected to be reflected. The United States is the world's top corn producer and exporter.

"Markets are now under pressure from improving weather conditions in the U.S. and it should be confirmed by tonight's crop ratings," analyst Agritel said in a market note.

"It has provoked a selloff from funds," the analyst added noting funds have been net sellers of corn, wheat and soybeans.

November soybeans fell 1.2 percent to $9.53 a bushel after earlier hitting a one-month low of $9.50 a bushel. Soybeans have dropped for nine sessions out of 10.

Morgan Stanley said in a market note that soybeans should underperform the grains complex as the ratio of stocks to use builds in the United States to a nine-year high and globally rises to a record level in 2015/16.

"Favourable planting economics has caused increases in soybean acreage in Brazil and Argentina at the expense of corn -driving South American production to new records," the report said. "Economics suggest more corn to soybean switching is likely in 2015/16."

CBOT September wheat was down 0.9 percent at $5.07-1/4 a bushel after setting a one-month low $5.04-1/4 while September wheat in Paris fell 1.2 percent to 183.50 euros a tonne. (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Susan Fenton)