* U.S. corn loses more ground, falls to 1-month low
* Wheat, soybeans up after deep losses
By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 28 Chicago corn futures
slid for a third consecutive session on Tuesday to a one-month
low with pressure from ideal weather across the U.S. Midwest
that is boosting crop development.
Wheat rose following a drop to one-month lows on Monday
while soybeans firmed after shedding nearly 6 percent over the
last three sessions.
"The weather conditions in the key corn-growing areas of the
U.S. Midwest have improved considerably of late, following the
excessive rainfall earlier in the summer," Commerzbank said.
"At the same time, short-term-oriented market participants
(...) now appear to be closing their positions in grand style.
Both of these factors are weighing heavily on the corn price in
Chicago," it added.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn slid 0.3
percent to $3.72 a bushel by 1110 GMT, after touching 3.71-1/2,
its lowest level since June 25.
Forecasts are for scattered showers in the U.S. grain belt
over the next 10 days. Excessive rain had raised concerns about
crop development, with corn rallying 18 percent in June.
August soybeans gained 0.9 percent to $9.70-1/4 a
bushel, September wheat added 1.0 percent to $5.07-3/4.
The condition of U.S. corn improved slightly last week with
70 percent of the crop rated good to excellent as compared with
69 percent the week before, although it was still well below the
75 percent seen a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) said after the market closed on Monday.
For soybeans, the USDA said 62 percent of the crop was in
good to excellent condition, same as last week but below the
previous year's 71 percent.
Farmers remained on the sidelines during the futures
sell-off, delaying sales of existing supplies and what they
intended to harvest this autumn in the hope that prices will
rebound.
In wheat, the USDA said 85 percent of the winter wheat crop
has been harvested, up from 75 percent a week ago and higher
than an 80 percent average of the last five years.
Ukraine's sea grain exports, which account for nearly all
shipments, are likely to fall by 5 percent this season to 32.8
million tonnes from a record 34.6 million tonnes a season
earlier, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Tuesday.
But Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, could import
less than 4 million tonnes of the grain in 2015-16, around
600,000 tonnes less than in 2014-15, the supplies minister told
Reuters on Monday, due to a new subsidised bread distribution
system that has cut the smuggling of wheat.
Prices at 1110 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd
Move 2014 Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 507.75 5.25 1.04 604.75 -16.04
CBOT corn 372.00 -1.00 -0.27 415.25 -10.42
CBOT soy 970.25 9.00 0.94 1035.50 -6.30
Paris wheat 186.25 1.75 0.95 199.50 -6.64
Paris maize 174.00 0.25 0.14 177.00 -1.69
Paris rape 377.25 1.75 0.47 351.00 7.48
WTI crude oil 47.08 -0.31 -0.65 53.27 -11.62
Euro/dlr 1.10 -0.01 -0.54
Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
Paris futures in euros per tonne
