* Questions remain about size of soybean crop

* Good U.S. harvest prospects return to focus (Recasts with soy gains, U.S. trading, analyst's comment)

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 29 U.S. soybeans rose for a second straight day on Wednesday, recovering some recent losses ahead of a critical development period for the oilseed, while corn and wheat resumed their slides on a favorable U.S. harvest outlook.

With soybean yields largely determined in August and questions about the size of planted area, there is still uncertainty about the crop, said Terry Linn, analyst at The Linn Group in Chicago.

"Conditions are on the upswing right now, but ... it wasn't three weeks ago that the focus was on the acreage questions and the rough start to the crop," he said. "That hasn't gone away."

Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans rose 10 cents or 1 percent to $9.84-3/4 a bushel at 9:56 a.m. CDT (1456 GMT).

September corn fell 5 cents or 1.3 percent to $3.70 a bushel, after touching $3.69 a bushel, its lowest since June 25.

It could fall to $3.60 next week if weather remains good, said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"Fundamentals are bearish for U.S. corn and we could see some more downside before the market stabilizes," said Gokon.

The favorable harvest outlook suggests ample supplies ahead, said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank.

Forecasts for scattered showers in the U.S. grain belt over the next 10 days are seen boosting the corn and soybean crops.

Chicago September soft red winter wheat dropped 9-1/4 cents or 1.8 percent to $5.01-1/2 a bushel, and touched a one-month low of $4.99.

Spring wheat yield prospects are the strongest in years in southern North Dakota and neighbouring sections of South Dakota and Minnesota, scouts on an annual crop tour found on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter and Chris Reese)