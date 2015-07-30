* Soybeans rise on concerns over lower planted area * Corn, wheat up after previous session losses (Updates prices, adds quotes, changes dateline/byline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 30 Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Thursday, and have now risen 3.3 percent over three consecutive sessions, on concerns over a smaller planted area and ahead of the crop's key phase of development. Corn edged higher, after a 1.9 percent decline the previous day as forecasts of favourable weather boosted hopes of near-record yields, while wheat rose after dropping almost 3 percent in the last session. "The weather premium is coming out of corn but for soybeans August is the critical month, so a weather premium can't be taken out just yet," said one agricultural commodities analyst. "There are concerns about lower acreage." Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans rose 1.0 percent to $9.93 a bushel by 1000 GMT, while September corn rose 0.8 percent to $3.70-3/4 a bushel. Wheat gained 0.7 percent to 4.99-3/4 a bushel. Forecasts for scattered showers in the U.S. grain belt over the next 10 days are seen boosting corn and soybean crops. But concerns about lower soybean area in the U.S. Midwest have left uncertainty about the crop size. "In this context, USDA's next (crop) report on the 12th of August will be closely monitored," consultancy Agritel said. The strategy of bull-spreading, in which traders buy the nearby month and sell deferred contracts, and tight cash markets also underpinned Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans. Still, U.S. soybean prices could come under pressure as South America's exports are on track to dominate sales to top buyer China for a record period this year. This is threatening to displace U.S. exports during what is traditionally the peak sales time for rival North American shipments. Commodity funds sold a net 12,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were even in soybeans and sold a net 8,000 wheat contracts. South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) bought some 136,000 tonnes of optional-origin corn in an tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said. The wheat market was still under pressure as U.S. supplies remain uncompetitive. "U.S. wheat export prices haven't changed, in fact basis are going up and this is making U.S. wheat less competitive as European export prices have fallen," the analyst said. Spring wheat yield prospects in northwest and central North Dakota are not quite as strong as a year ago but are still the second-highest since at least 1994, members of an annual crop tour said on Wednesday. In Europe, wheat harvest in the second largest producer Germany was interrupted by rain in the past week and a return to sunny, dry weather is needed to permit work to continue, the local farmers' association DBV said. Prices at 1000 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2014 Move CBOT wheat 499.75 3.50 0.71 604.75 -17.36 CBOT corn 370.75 3.00 0.82 415.25 -10.72 CBOT soy 993.00 10.00 1.02 1035.50 -4.10 Paris wheat 184.50 1.50 0.82 199.50 -7.52 Paris maize 174.00 1.50 0.87 177.00 -1.69 Paris rape 379.00 2.50 0.66 351.00 7.98 WTI crude oil 49.13 0.34 0.70 53.27 -7.77 Euro/dlr 1.10 0.00 -0.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by Michael Perry and David Evans)