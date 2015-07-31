(Updates with U.S. trading, adds analyst quote, changes byline, previous LONDON dateline)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, July 31 Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday, pressured by profit taking and the cancellation of an export deal with China, traders said.

Wheat futures edged higher on some end-of-month short-covering while corn was unchanged. Bargain buying lent support to corn, but the grain faced pressure from hefty U.S. harvest expectations because of near-ideal weather for crop development throughout July.

The weather also weighed on soybeans, which had risen for three days in a row.

"The weather so far is non threatening," said Don Roose, president of brokerage U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "We are moving into August and that is the important time for soybeans so keep your eye on the sky."

Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans were down 6 cents at $9.84-1/4 a bushel at 10:40 a.m. CDT (1540 GMT). The new-crop November contract was 7-3/4 cents lower at $9.42-1/4 a bushel.

Private exporters reported that Chinese buyers canceled a deal to buy 200,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery during the 2014/15 crop year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning.

CBOT wheat, which has fallen 18.4 percent so far this month, received additional support from surprise export activity. Overseas demand for U.S. wheat has been constrained by plentiful global supplies and cheaper offerings from competitors in the Black Sea region.

USDA on Friday said private exporters reported deals to ship 126,900 tonnes of U.S. wheat to unknown destinations during the 2015/16 crop year.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was up 4-1/2 cents at $5.01 a bushel. Kansas City hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat also were firmer. But ample supply and expectations of a big spring wheat harvest in the United States kept the gains in check.

Crop scouts on the U.S. Wheat Quality Council's annual three-day tour of North Dakota and adjacent states on Thursday forecast spring wheat yield potential at 49.9 bushels per acre, the biggest forecast ever for the tour.

CBOT September corn futures were 1/2 cent lower at $3.72-3/4 a bushel.

For the month, corn futures have fallen 9.9 percent, while CBOT soybeans have dropped 6.8 percent.