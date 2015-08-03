* Midwest weather largely favorable for corn, soybeans
* Weekly crop condition ratings expected steady-higher
* China growth worries pressuring commodities overall
(Updates with U.S. market open, adds quotes, updates prices,
changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Aug 3 U.S. corn and soybean futures
slid for a second straight session on Monday as favorable
weather in the U.S. Midwest eased crop concerns, while fresh
worries about flagging Chinese growth led to a broad retreat in
commodity markets.
Wheat lost ground to touch a new six-week low as the
prospect of another season of ample global production weighed on
prices.
Broader commodities prices slumped, with some hitting
multi-year lows, on worries about a glut of supply facing weak
demand in China after factory activity in the world's top
consumer of raw materials shrank more than expected last month.
"As gold and copper and crude oil slide, just due to how the
weightings of the commodity indexes are set, that's going to
impact grains," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity
Analytics.
"And the predominant thought is that the U.S. crops are in
good shape heading into the USDA's August report," he said.
Chicago Board Of Trade August soybeans fell 3 cents,
or 0.3 percent, to $9.77-3/4 a bushel by 11:10 a.m. CDT (1610
GMT), while September corn lost 2-1/4 cents, or 0.6
percent, to $3.68-3/4 a bushel.
September wheat slid 2-1/2 cents, or 0.5 percent, to
$4.96-3/4 a bushel, after earlier hitting its lowest level since
June 19 at $4.90-1/2.
After torrential rain earlier in the season had raised the
risk that plants would be damaged and some soybean plantings
might be abandoned, conditions last month improved and the
weather outlook for early August was also moderate.
The condition of the U.S. soybean crop likely improved
during the past week while corn and spring wheat conditions held
steady, according to analysts polled by Reuters ahead of a
weekly USDA report due out at 3 p.m. CDT. Midwest soybeans are
entering the crucial flowering stage of development.
Better U.S. corn crop conditions have tempered concerns
about drought damage in the European Union, where the EU's
executive body cut by almost 3 million tonnes its monthly
forecast for the corn harvest.
Wheat is being weighed down by tepid demand for U.S.
shipments amid plentiful global supplies and cheaper offers from
competitors in Europe and the Black Sea region.
Russia's agriculture minister said the country could harvest
101.5 million tonnes of grain this year if weather is favorable,
compared with a previous forecast for at least 100 million
tonnes.
Ukraine expects its grain exports to rise this season to 36
million tonnes, its agriculture minister said.
