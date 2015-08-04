* Some dryness concerns, higher crude oil help grains consolidate

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 4 Chicago corn and wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from six-week lows while soybeans rose off a one-week low as a technical bounce and bargain-buying offset pressure from comfortable global supply.

Grains were supported by dry conditions in parts of the eastern corn belt, and as traders adjusted positions ahead of private forecasts this week and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply and demand report on Aug. 12, said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities.

The USDA report is causing "heightened anxiety" amid oversold conditions, Roose said.

Chicago Board Of Trade September corn added 4-1/4 cents or 1.2 percent to $3.70-3/4 a bushel at 11:11 CDT (1611 GMT).

August soybeans were up 6 cents or 0.6 percent at $9.83-1/2. September wheat rose 1 cent to $5.00 a bushel after hitting a six-week low the previous session.

Oil prices climbed after a 5 percent drop and commodity and markets were generally calmer after a rout linked to concerns about a faltering Chinese economy.

"Crude oil is recovering so that's helping oilseeds and vegetable oils," a European trader said.

Improving weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest have eased worries about most corn and soybean crops, while an advancing European wheat harvest has shown good yields despite a recent hot, dry spell.

The USDA on Monday pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop good to excellent, up from 62 percent a week ago but below 71 percent last year. The corn rating steadied at 70 percent good to excellent this week.

"Crop conditions have improved slightly which is one thing and generally the growing season is shaping up well," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.

Wheat prices remained anchored by ample supplies.

Russian wheat prices declined further last week as the harvest picked up pace after delays caused by heavy rain, analysts said on Monday.

Ukraine expects to increase grain exports to 36 million tonnes in the 2015-16 season from the 34.9 million shipped the previous season, Agriculture Minister Oleksiy Pavlenko said in a briefing on Monday. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by David Evans and James Dalgleish)