* Soybeans jump ahead of USDA report next week
* Technical buying, export sales further boost soy
* Corn, wheat follow soybeans higher
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Aug 7 U.S. soybean futures jumped
nearly 2 percent on Friday and were on track for their first
weekly gain in five weeks, helped by signs of improving export
demand and expectations that the U.S. government will trim its
harvest forecast in a monthly crop report next week.
Corn and wheat futures firmed on support from rallying
soybeans and as traders squared positions ahead of next
Wednesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply and demand
reports.
"It's mostly a bean-led rally. There are some yield concerns
before the report next week and demand is starting to pick up a
little bit," said Jack Scoville, vice president for the Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average called for a cut to
forecasts for corn and soybean yields, harvested acres and total
production. The USDA was also expected to trim its 2014/15 and
2015/16 ending stocks forecasts for both crops.
The production cuts were expected after overly wet weather
in parts of the Midwest early this season was believed to have
reduced crop prospects. But crop conditions have stabilized in
recent weeks.
Soybean futures drew support from confirmation of a second
132,000-tonne soybean sale to China in two days, although
forward sales of new-crop supplies remain well below normal.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans gained 16
cents, or 1.7 percent, to $9.59-1/4 a bushel by 12:03 p.m. CDT
(1703 GMT). The contract was on track for a 2 percent weekly
gain.
Buying accelerated as November soybeans breached technical
resistance at its 100-day moving average of $9.53-3/4, but the
contract failed to climb above its 50-day moving average around
$9.62-1/2.
CBOT September corn rose 4 cents, or 1.1 percent, to
$3.73-3/4 a bushel while September soft red winter wheat climbed
6 cents, or 1.2 percent to $5.13. Both were in position to post
their first weekly gains since early July.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral
in Singapore; Editing by Jason Neely and Bill Rigby)