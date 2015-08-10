* Corn, soybeans hit highest levels since late July
* Stressful weather seen in parts of U.S. and Europe
* USDA expected to trim U.S. corn, soy yields this week
* Wheat follows higher trend
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Aug 10 Chicago Board of Trade corn and
soybean futures climbed to two-week highs on Monday on concern
about stressful weather in the United States and Europe, coupled
with positioning ahead of a monthly U.S. government crop report,
traders said.
Wheat futures also advanced, following the firm trend. A
setback in the U.S. dollar index lent support to grains
as well as other commodities, including crude oil.
At the CBOT as of 12:57 p.m. CDT (1757 GMT), corn for
September delivery was up 14-1/4 cents at $3.87 per
bushel. New-crop November soybeans were up 28-3/4 cents at
$9.92 a bushel and September wheat was up 12-3/4 cents at
$5.23-1/4 a bushel.
"It's a weather-related rally, both Europe and the U.S. It's
going to get really hot across the southern Plains and the
Delta," said Roy Huckabay at the Linn Group, a Chicago
brokerage.
In France, the farm ministry put this year's grain maize
crop at 13.2 million tonnes, down 28 percent from a record 2014
harvest.
Traders were also adjusting positions ahead of the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's Aug. 12 monthly supply/demand
reports. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to lower
its U.S. yield forecasts for soybeans and corn.
Additional support in soybeans stemmed from hopes of
stronger Chinese demand, contrasting with prevailing concern
about a faltering Chinese economy, which has eroded many
commodity prices.
China, the world's top soy buyer, is likely to import a
record 76 million tonnes of the oilseed in the year ending
September, up 8 percent from the previous year, according to the
latest estimate from an official think tank.
It imported a record 9.5 million tonnes of soybeans in July,
up 17.4 percent from 8.09 million tonnes in June, customs data
showed on Saturday.
"Soybean prices began to rally in Asian hours after China
reported a strong rise in soybean imports to all time highs in
July," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said
in a market note.
CBOT prices as of 12:50 p.m. CDT (1750 GMT):
Net Pct Volume
Name Last change change
CBOT wheat Wc1 524.00 13.50 2.6 67502
CBOT corn Cc1 388.25 15.50 4.2 119392
CBOT soybeans Sc1 1041.75 32.75 3.3 1613
CBOT meal SMc1 362.40 9.80 2.8 487
CBOT soyoil BOc1 30.35 0.32 1.1 439
CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans listed in cents per bushel,
soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb.
