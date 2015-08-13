* Wheat up nearly 2 pct after Wednesday's 3 pct slide * Soybeans, corn post smaller gains * USDA surprised market with higher soy, corn crop forecasts * Strategie Grains cuts EU corn production estimate (New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes; changes byline, changes dateline from previous PARIS/SYDNEY) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Aug 13 U.S. wheat futures rose nearly 2 percent on Thursday, recovering after a nearly 3 percent drop a day earlier when bearish data in a monthly U.S. government crop report sent grain markets tumbling. Soybean and corn futures also rose, stabilizing a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture report stunned analysts by raising its forecasts for the U.S. 2015 corn and soybean crops. At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 12:55 p.m. CDT (1755 GMT), September wheat was up 8 cents at $5.00-1/4 per bushel. New-crop November soybeans were up 13-1/2 cents at $9.23-1/2 a bushel and December corn was up 4-3/4 cents at $3.72-3/4. Wheat posted the biggest gains by percentage, building its premium over corn. "The wheat-corn spread is probably readjusting to USDA's supply/demand report," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics, noting that the government's yield and production figures signalled plentiful U.S. corn supplies in the 2015/16 marketing year. However, some analysts said they still expected the USDA to scale back its harvest outlook, with attention now turning to next week's Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. "Based on our conversations with agronomists and other industry participants, our initial expectations on the tour will be to find conditions that corroborate our downward bias to yields versus the USDA," Societe Generale analyst Christopher Narayanan said in a note. Corn drew support from concerns about lost production in Europe following a spell of hot and dry weather. Analyst firm Strategie Grains cut its outlook for this year's harvest in the European Union by more than 10 percent and said yield prospects could deteriorate further. The lightly traded CBOT August soybean contract, which is in delivery, surged on short-covering ahead of its expiration on Friday. Open interest in the contract stood at 709 contracts ahead of the trading session, compared to more than 360,000 lots open in the benchmark November contract. CBOT prices as of 1:02 p.m. CDT (1802 GMT): Net Pct Volume Name Last change change CBOT wheat Wc1 501.50 9.25 1.9 55275 CBOT corn Cc2 374.00 6.00 1.6 199736 CBOT soybeans Sc3 924.50 14.50 1.6 126399 CBOT meal SMc2 331.50 7.80 2.5 9593 CBOT soyoil BOc2 28.93 -0.17 -0.6 18974 CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Susan Fenton and James Dalgleish)