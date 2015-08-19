* Corn edges up on marginal decline in U.S. crop ratings
* Large French crop weighs on European wheat prices
(Adds details, quotes)
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, Aug 19 U.S. soybean futures edged up on
Wednesday but remained just above last week's two-month low
following forecasts for much-needed rains across the U.S.
Midwest during the crop's crucial yield-determining phase.
Corn rose to a one-week high as a marginal decline in U.S.
crop ratings continued to support the market, while wheat prices
were barely changed.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were up 0.3
percent at $9.07 a bushel at 1138 GMT with the market holding
just above a two-month low of $9.01-1/2 a bushel set on Aug. 12.
Weather forecasts for the United States show widespread rain
in the coming week, which should help soy crops in dry parts of
the Midwest. August weather is critical for determining the size
of the U.S. soybean crop.
"The weather is looking good in the U.S. which means we will
see another year of plentiful soybean supplies. Brazilian
soybeans supplies are still running strong while U.S. marketing
season is about to start," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness
economist with National Australia Bank.
"Internationally, supplies are looking very good and markets
are responding to that."
December corn on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.5
percent at $3.79 a bushel after earlier climbing to a one-week
high of $3.79-3/4.
A weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday
showed a slight decline in the condition of the corn crop while
ratings for soybeans were unchanged. .
Corn yields in Indiana were likely to come in below average,
and lower than government forecasts, after excessive rains
during the spring drenched fields and hindered growth potential
for crops still in early stages of development, scouts on an
annual tour found on Tuesday.
Soybean pod counts in the state also were trending below
average.
The tour estimated Nebraska's corn yield at 165.16 bushels
per acre, topping the 163.77 estimated by the tour last year and
the group's three-year average of 150.16 bushels.
CBOT December wheat was unchanged at $4.98-3/4 a
bushel while December wheat in Paris fell a marginal 0.1
percent to 178.50 euros a tonne.
Dealers said European prices continued to be weighed by the
prospect of a large crop in France although the outlook
elsewhere in the EU is less favourable.
"The situation is quite different in other EU countries such
as Great Britain, Poland and not least in Germany," Commerzbank
said in a market note.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing
by Susan Thomas)