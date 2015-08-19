* Soybeans lowest since Oct 2009 on crop-boosting rains
* Wheat falls for third day on weak demand, big supply
* Corn bucks pressure as yield forecasts seen dropping
(Rewrites throughout, updates prices; changes byline, changes
dateline, previous LONDON)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Aug 19 U.S. soybean futures fell to
multiyear lows on Wednesday in a broad-based commodities selloff
and as widespread rain in the U.S. Midwest was expected to
boost yields.
Wheat slumped for a third straight session on pressure from
sluggish demand and hefty global supplies, hitting contract lows
in several months.
Corn, however, shrugged off the pressure and notched modest
gains on reports of lower-than-expected yields in the eastern
Midwest, although gains were limited by weak commodities markets
overall.
Widespread selling in energy and metals markets dragged the
19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
down 1.5 percent to the lowest point since December 2002. Copper
hit a six-year low on concern over Chinese demand, while crude
oil fell to the lowest in 6-1/2 years.
"You have a global situation where commodities are not in
favor. That includes the fund arena that is liquidating
positions," said Gordy Linn, president of the Linn Group.
"The rain has given people reason to sell beans, and they
are," he added.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down
10-1/4 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $8.94 a bushel at 11:27 a.m.
CDT (1627 GMT) after earlier hitting a contract low of
$8.91-1/4, the lowest point for the most actively traded soybean
contract in nearly six years.
The January through September 2016 contracts also posted
contract lows.
U.S. weather forecasts show widespread rain in the coming
week, which should help soy crops in dry parts of the Midwest.
August weather is critical for determining the size of the U.S.
soybean crop.
December corn rose 2-1/4 cents, or 0.6 percent, to a
one-week high of $3.79-1/2 a bushel as field reports from an
annual Midwest crop tour this week suggest the U.S. Agriculture
Department's yield forecast is too high.
"The data coming out of the Pro Farmer tour is suggesting
that yields are not nearly as high in the eastern Corn Belt as
the USDA said last week. That's keeping some of the sellers on
the sidelines," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity
Analytics.
Crop scouts have found strong yield potential in South
Dakota and Nebraska over the tour's first two days, but
well-below-average yields in Ohio and Indiana.
CBOT September soft red winter wheat was down 2 cents,
or 0.4 percent, at $4.92-1/4 a bushel, while September hard red
winter wheat was down 5-1/4 cents, or 1.1 percent, at
$4.70-3/4. Deferred contracts in both commodities hit contract
lows.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Naveen Thukral
in Singapore and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; editing by Susan
Thomas and Peter Galloway)