By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Aug 19 U.S. soybean futures fell to multiyear lows on Wednesday in a broad-based commodities selloff and as widespread rain in the U.S. Midwest was expected to boost yields.

Wheat slumped for a third straight session on pressure from sluggish demand and hefty global supplies, hitting contract lows in several months.

Corn, however, shrugged off the pressure and notched modest gains on reports of lower-than-expected yields in the eastern Midwest, although gains were limited by weak commodities markets overall.

Widespread selling in energy and metals markets dragged the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index down 1.5 percent to the lowest point since December 2002. Copper hit a six-year low on concern over Chinese demand, while crude oil fell to the lowest in 6-1/2 years.

"You have a global situation where commodities are not in favor. That includes the fund arena that is liquidating positions," said Gordy Linn, president of the Linn Group.

"The rain has given people reason to sell beans, and they are," he added.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down 10-1/4 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $8.94 a bushel at 11:27 a.m. CDT (1627 GMT) after earlier hitting a contract low of $8.91-1/4, the lowest point for the most actively traded soybean contract in nearly six years.

The January through September 2016 contracts also posted contract lows.

U.S. weather forecasts show widespread rain in the coming week, which should help soy crops in dry parts of the Midwest. August weather is critical for determining the size of the U.S. soybean crop.

December corn rose 2-1/4 cents, or 0.6 percent, to a one-week high of $3.79-1/2 a bushel as field reports from an annual Midwest crop tour this week suggest the U.S. Agriculture Department's yield forecast is too high.

"The data coming out of the Pro Farmer tour is suggesting that yields are not nearly as high in the eastern Corn Belt as the USDA said last week. That's keeping some of the sellers on the sidelines," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics.

Crop scouts have found strong yield potential in South Dakota and Nebraska over the tour's first two days, but well-below-average yields in Ohio and Indiana.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was down 2 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $4.92-1/4 a bushel, while September hard red winter wheat was down 5-1/4 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $4.70-3/4. Deferred contracts in both commodities hit contract lows.

