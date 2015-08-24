* Soy briefly trades higher as U.S. stocks recover * Corn, wheat futures push into positive territory * Traders wait for weekly USDA crop condition report (New throughout with U.S. trading, analyst comments, changes dateline from PARIS/SYDNEY) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Aug 24 U.S. soybean futures pared losses and briefly traded higher on Monday after dropping to six-year lows as concerns about the faltering economy in top-importer China fueled deep sell-offs in commodities and equities. Farm markets rebounded as U.S. stocks staged a dramatic recovery from session lows. Broad selling pressure sank commodities and equities in early trading as investors rushed for the exits after China shares tumbled nearly 9 percent. "Today's price action is less about corn or soybean yield and more about a complete meltdown in global equity markets," said Kayla Burkhart, a grain broker for CHS SunPrairie in North Dakota. Chicago Board of Trade September soybeans were down 0.4 percent at $9.02 a bushel by 12:05 p.m. CDT (1705 GMT) after touching $8.74, the lowest price for a front-month contract since March 2009. Most-active November soybeans were down 0.7 percent at $8.83-1/2 after rising from a contract low of $8.55. CBOT December corn was up 1 percent to $3.81 a bushel. December wheat gained 0.2 percent to $5.05 a bushel, after touching as low as $4.91-1/2. Aside from updates on the state of China's economy, the only other news grain traders will pay attention to on Monday is the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop condition report, said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader for MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. Condition ratings for the U.S. corn and soybean crops, due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT), are expected to be unchanged from the previous week after scattered rainfall benefited some fields, analysts polled by Reuters said. "How we finish today's session hinges totally on the outside markets and fund attitude," Setzer said. The impact of the stock market on grain and soybean prices "should mostly be a short-term issue, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for Illinois-based brokerage Allendale. "The question is whether the traders will go back to trading on grain news tomorrow or next week," he said. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 380.75 3.50 0.9% -9.8% CBOT soy 884.00 -5.50 -0.6% -32.6% CBOT meal 329.40 2.50 0.8% -24.7% CBOT soyoil 26.59 -0.77 -2.8% -31.5% CBOT wheat 504.75 0.75 0.2% -16.6% CBOT rice 1140.50 -24.50 -2.1% -26.5% (Additional reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago, Colin Packham in Sydney and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, William Hardy and David Gregorio)