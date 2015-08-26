* Soybeans drop after rising on Tuesday

* China rate cut fails to calm market worry

* Corn losses modest amid uncertainty over U.S. crop (Updates with U.S. trading, analyst's comment)

By Rod Nickel and Michael Hogan

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/HAMBURG, Aug 26 U.S. soybeans and grains dipped on Wednesday on concern that interest rate cuts in China may not be enough to stimulate growth in the key importer.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 6-1/4 cents or 0.7 percent to $8.71-1/2 a bushel at 9:55 a.m. CDT (1455 GMT), after rising 0.3 percent the previous session.

"We think prices will remain a bit range-bound until some of the global economic worries start to abate," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International. "Until they do, we're going to see choppy trade."

Wall Street opened higher and European shares cut their losses on Wednesday as investors tried to shake off fears about China's slowing economy.

Recent short-covering in grains dried up and the slightly higher dollar added pressure, Reilly said. U.S. weather looked generally favorable.

"When you look at the supply side, (soybeans are) looking very healthy so there is no reason to expect any supply constraints...in the short-term," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

Soybean futures dropped to their lowest in over six years on Monday on worries about import demand as China's economy falters, but rose in bargain-buying on Tuesday after China cut interest rates to spur growth.

"We had seen a recovery on Tuesday after the Chinese government's interest rate moves, but we are seeing a return of negative sentiment about China's economic prospects," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank.

Chicago December wheat fell 3-1/2 cents or 0.7 percent to $4.96 a bushel, tumbling for a second straight session. December corn eased 1/2 cent to $3.76-1/2 a bushel.

Corn was underpinned by uncertainty over the size of the U.S. crop.

"The latest crop tour forecasts in the U.S. were somewhat more pessimistic than previous estimates," Rijkers said.

U.S. corn and soybean crops do not have harvest potential as high as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest forecast, according to estimates on Friday from farm advisory service Pro Farmer at the end of its annual Midwest crop tour. (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; editing by William Hardy and David Gregorio)