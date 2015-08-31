* CBOT wheat hits lowest since May 8

* Soybeans pressured by concerns about Chinese economy

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Aug 31 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell for the fifth straight day on Monday, hitting their lowest in nearly four months on low demand for U.S. supplies on the export market, traders said.

Soybean futures also slipped on concerns that economic woes in China will limit purchases from the world's top buyer of the oilseed. Projections for a big U.S. harvest added pressure on concern it would swell already ample global supplies.

Harvest expectations also weighed on the corn market, which hit a one-week low as the U.S. crop neared maturity.

"Grain futures are steady to lower this morning, with another downturn in Chinese stock prices weighing on sentiment as money managers square positions at the end of a troubling month," Bryce Knorr, senior editor of Farm Futures Magazine, said in a note.

CBOT soft red winter wheat for December delivery was 2 cents lower at $4.81-3/4 a bushel at 10:33 a.m. CDT (1533 GMT). The front-month contract hit its lowest since May 8 during the overnight trading session.

The decline follows a week in which no U.S. supplies were offered in two tenders for wheat from Egypt, the world's biggest buyer of the grain.

CBOT November soybeans were 3-1/2 cents lower at $8.82 a bushel while CBOT December corn dropped 1/2 cent to $3.74-1/2 a bushel.

For the month, wheat futures have fallen 4.6 percent, soybean futures have dropped 9.1 percent and corn futures have fallen 2.2 percent.

All three commodities were on track for their second straight monthly loss. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by David Gregorio)