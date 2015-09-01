* Soybeans drop 1.6 percent, corn falls 1.3 percent

* Wheat firms on short-covering

* Crop conditions report adds more pressure to soy (Recasts, updates with U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Sept 1 Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures dropped on Tuesday on concerns that commodity purchases from China will slow as the country's economy softens, traders said.

Wheat futures firmed despite worries about the viability of U.S. exports as investment funds covered short positions following a decline to the lowest in nearly four months on Monday.

Soybeans, on track to snap a three-session winning streak, notched the biggest decline. The selloff was sparked by a report that showed that China's manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest pace in three years during August.

"You can see the writing on the wall that eventually export demand (from China) will get a little bit weaker," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst with Northstar Commodity Investment Co.

China is the world's largest importer of soybeans, making the oilseed market sensitive to macroeconomic sentiment about the world's No. 2 economy.

CBOT November soybeans were down 14-1/4 cents at $8.73-1/4 a bushel at 10:51 a.m. CDT (1551 GMT). CBOT December corn was 4-1/2 cents lower at $3.70-3/4 a bushel.

Soybean prices were also curbed by a U.S. Department of Agriculture crop progress report, released after the market close on Monday, which pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop at good to excellent, unchanged from last week and contrary to market expectations of a slight decline.

CBOT December soft red winter wheat was up 4-1/2 cents at $4.89-1/2 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing by Dale Hudson, Himani Sarkar and G Crosse)