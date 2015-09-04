* Traders trim shorts ahead of long weekend

* Next week's USDA report in view (Updates with U.S. trading, analyst's comment)

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 4 Chicago wheat edged higher after touching a five-year low on Friday, and corn steadied as investors covered short positions in both grains after recent declines.

Wheat was on course for its fourth straight weekly loss in the face of stiff export competition from northern hemisphere harvests, while corn was headed for a second straight weekly setback.

Soybeans slipped, continuing a four-day slide.

Traders tinkered with positions in the crops ahead of a three-day holiday weekend in the United States.

The modest bounce for grains was due after recent lows, as traders tried to avoid selling too aggressively before next Friday's monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report, said Matt Bennett of Bennett Consulting in Windsor, Illinois.

Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Thursday raised its estimates of U.S. corn and soybean yields, but Bennett said there were doubts elsewhere.

"There's a lot of speculation that yields are going to be disappointing, especially in the eastern Corn Belt," he said. "East of me, the weather has not been conducive to this crop finishing well."

The Chicago Board Of Trade's December wheat contract was up 1/4 cent at $4.65-1/2 per bushel at 10:08 a.m. CDT (1508 GMT). The nearby September contract hovered near $4.55-1/2 a bushel, its lowest since 2010.

Grain futures were also curbed by deliveries against soon-to-expire September contracts, reflecting the easy availability of supplies on the cash market.

France's farm ministry on Friday raised its estimates of this year's soft wheat and corn crops.

CBOT December corn was flat at $3.61-1/2 after hitting a three-week low of $3.60-1/2.

November soybeans dipped 3-1/2 cents to $8.66 a bushel, and the nearby September contract was headed toward its fourth straight weekly decline. (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman and Lisa Von Ahn)