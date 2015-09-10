* Soybeans edges higher after previous session's decline * Wheat recoups losses, capped by weak export demand * Eyes on Friday's USDA report (Updates prices, adds details, quotes, changes dateline/byline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 10 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday though the market was still languishing near six-year lows as the harvest of a near-record U.S. crop and weaker Chinese demand weighed on prices. Attention was now turning to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's world grain supply and demand estimates which are due to be published on Friday. Wheat also firmed, recouping some of the last session's losses although the gains were capped by lack of demand for U.S. shipments. Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybeans contract gained 0.3 percent to $8.75 a bushel by 1050 GMT, having closed down 0.8 percent on Wednesday. The front-month contract was trading at $8.83 a bushel, virtually unchanged. On Aug. 24 it fell to $8.74 a bushel, the lowest since 2009. December corn was little changed, up less than 0.1 percent to $3.69-1/4 a bushel, while wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.74 a bushel. In its latest weekly report, the U.S. Agriculture Department kept its condition ratings for soybeans unchanged from the previous week, despite expectations that it would cut its crop ratings due to unfavourable weather. Soybean supplies are expected to grow further with Brazil forecast to harvest 97.1 million tonnes of the oilseed during the 2015-16 season that is due to begin planting in the coming days, more than the prior season, local analyst Celeres said. The planted area will increase again, by 2.3 percent to 32.2 million hectares (80 million acres) from the year earlier. China, the world's top soy buyer, imported 7.78 million tonnes of the oilseed in August, up 29 percent year-on-year but down 18.1 percent from July's record shipments. For wheat, it is not just the United States which was facing stiff competition from the Black Sea region. French soft wheat exports outside the EU will fall in 2015/16 compared to the previous year due to strong competition just as the country harvested its biggest-ever crop, farm office FranceAgriMer said. On the Paris-based Euronext, benchmark December milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were 0.4 percent lower at 168.75 euros ($189) per tonne. "We believe the recent sell-off is overdone and prices should start trending towards the $5/bu mark (in Chicago) in the near- to mid-term," Societe Generale analysts said in a review. Prices at 1050 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat Dec 474.00 1.75 0.37 604.75 -21.62 CBOT corn Dec 369.25 0.25 0.07 415.25 -11.08 CBOT soy Nov 875.00 2.75 0.32 1035.50 -15.50 Paris wheat Dec 168.75 -0.75 -0.44 199.50 -15.41 Paris maize Nov 163.00 -2.00 -1.21 177.00 -7.91 Paris rape Nov 363.75 0.75 0.21 351.00 3.63 WTI crude oil 44.85 0.70 1.59 53.27 -15.81 Euro/dlr 1.12 0.00 -0.13 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Himani Sarkar and David Clarke)