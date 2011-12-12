* Soy down 0.5 pct, wheat falls 0.6 pct
* Bearish USDA report weighs on prices
* Corn down 0.8 percent
By Naveen Thukral and Ivana Sekularac
AMSTERDAM/SINGAPORE, Dec 12 U.S. soy and wheat futures
inched down on Monday following a slight rise in Asian trade on worries that the
euro zone crisis could deepen despite the agreement on tighter fiscal union
reached last week in Brussels.
"The grains market is currently moving in concert with the broader market's
perception of the European crisis," Nicholas Higgins, Rabobank analyst, said.
The euro slid and European stock markets dived on Monday as investors judged
that last week's pact to bind EU economies closer together would fail to quell
its financial crisis.
"A European agreement that receives strong support from bond markets would
be positive for grains also as we head into the new year, and will be needed
before the market fully returns its focus to fundamentals," Higgins said.
Wheat, corn and soybean markets are likely to remain under pressure from
record-large crops around the world forecast on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
"This week we are going to continue to look at this bearish fundamental
picture painted by the USDA and counter that against hopes that the European
debt situation will continue to stabilise," said Luke Mathews, commodities
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.52 percent to
$11.01-1/4 a bushel by 1200 GMT, just above 14-month low it hit on Friday. Wheat
for March delivery was 0.59 percent down to $5.92-1/2 a bushel while March
corn fell 0.8 percent to $5.89-1/2 a bushel.
In Europe, March milling wheat was down 1.25 euros at 178.25 euros a
tonne.
Twenty-six of the 27 European Union leaders on Friday agreed to pursue
stricter budget rules for the single currency area and also to have euro zone
states and others provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the crisis.
A Reuters report that China planned a new $300 billion vehicle to invest in
Europe and the United States also buoyed investor sentiment, lifting U.S. stocks
on Friday.
Fundamentally, agricultural markets remain bearish as U.S. soy and wheat
exports will slow in the face of record-setting grain crops and an upturn in the
global soybean harvest, the U.S. government said in its December supply and
demand report on Friday.
The USDA forecast the supply of U.S. soybean ending stocks to rise to 230
million bushels, above trade estimates for 214 million bushels and above the
November forecast for 195 million bushels.
The stocks increase came from cuts in the USDA's forecasts of U.S. 2011/12
soybean exports and the domestic soybean crush. The USDA also raised the
2011/12 global soybean carryout to 64.54 million tonnes, from 63.56 million in
November.
The USDA pegged 2011/12 U.S. wheat ending stocks at 878 million bushels,
above trade estimates for 830 million bushels and up from the November forecast
of 828 million bushels.
It raised its forecast 2011/12 corn stocks to 848 million bushels, above
trade estimates for 831 million bushels and above the November forecast for 843
million bushels.
Traders had expected the USDA to cut corn supply estimates slightly due to
rising feed use and a lackluster harvest.
The USDA, most notably, raised its estimate of corn production in China --
the world's second-largest consumer of the grain -- by more than 7 million
tonnes to 191.75 million but kept the country's import forecast at 3 million
next year.
* Prices as of 1215 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 173.50 -2.00 -1.14 248.75 -30.25
London wheat 0.00 -142.00 -100.00 202.00 -100.00
Paris maize 180.50 -1.50 -0.82 234.50 -23.03
Paris rape 404.75 -2.50 -0.61 484.25 -16.42
CBOT wheat 592.25 -3.75 -0.63 820.75 -27.84
CBOT corn 588.25 -6.00 -1.01 636.50 -7.58
CBOT soybeans 1111.50 -5.00 -0.45 1403.00 -20.78
Crude oil 98.38 -1.03 -1.04 91.38 7.66
Euro/dlr 1.33 -0.09 -6.08 1.34 -0.87
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Alison Birrane)