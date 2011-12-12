* Soy down 0.5 pct, wheat falls 0.6 pct * Bearish USDA report weighs on prices * Corn down 0.8 percent (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral and Ivana Sekularac AMSTERDAM/SINGAPORE, Dec 12 U.S. soy and wheat futures inched down on Monday following a slight rise in Asian trade on worries that the euro zone crisis could deepen despite the agreement on tighter fiscal union reached last week in Brussels. "The grains market is currently moving in concert with the broader market's perception of the European crisis," Nicholas Higgins, Rabobank analyst, said. The euro slid and European stock markets dived on Monday as investors judged that last week's pact to bind EU economies closer together would fail to quell its financial crisis. "A European agreement that receives strong support from bond markets would be positive for grains also as we head into the new year, and will be needed before the market fully returns its focus to fundamentals," Higgins said. Wheat, corn and soybean markets are likely to remain under pressure from record-large crops around the world forecast on Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "This week we are going to continue to look at this bearish fundamental picture painted by the USDA and counter that against hopes that the European debt situation will continue to stabilise," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.52 percent to $11.01-1/4 a bushel by 1200 GMT, just above 14-month low it hit on Friday. Wheat for March delivery was 0.59 percent down to $5.92-1/2 a bushel while March corn fell 0.8 percent to $5.89-1/2 a bushel. In Europe, March milling wheat was down 1.25 euros at 178.25 euros a tonne. Twenty-six of the 27 European Union leaders on Friday agreed to pursue stricter budget rules for the single currency area and also to have euro zone states and others provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the crisis. A Reuters report that China planned a new $300 billion vehicle to invest in Europe and the United States also buoyed investor sentiment, lifting U.S. stocks on Friday. Fundamentally, agricultural markets remain bearish as U.S. soy and wheat exports will slow in the face of record-setting grain crops and an upturn in the global soybean harvest, the U.S. government said in its December supply and demand report on Friday. The USDA forecast the supply of U.S. soybean ending stocks to rise to 230 million bushels, above trade estimates for 214 million bushels and above the November forecast for 195 million bushels. The stocks increase came from cuts in the USDA's forecasts of U.S. 2011/12 soybean exports and the domestic soybean crush. The USDA also raised the 2011/12 global soybean carryout to 64.54 million tonnes, from 63.56 million in November. The USDA pegged 2011/12 U.S. wheat ending stocks at 878 million bushels, above trade estimates for 830 million bushels and up from the November forecast of 828 million bushels. It raised its forecast 2011/12 corn stocks to 848 million bushels, above trade estimates for 831 million bushels and above the November forecast for 843 million bushels. Traders had expected the USDA to cut corn supply estimates slightly due to rising feed use and a lackluster harvest. The USDA, most notably, raised its estimate of corn production in China -- the world's second-largest consumer of the grain -- by more than 7 million tonnes to 191.75 million but kept the country's import forecast at 3 million next year. * Prices as of 1215 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 173.50 -2.00 -1.14 248.75 -30.25 London wheat 0.00 -142.00 -100.00 202.00 -100.00 Paris maize 180.50 -1.50 -0.82 234.50 -23.03 Paris rape 404.75 -2.50 -0.61 484.25 -16.42 CBOT wheat 592.25 -3.75 -0.63 820.75 -27.84 CBOT corn 588.25 -6.00 -1.01 636.50 -7.58 CBOT soybeans 1111.50 -5.00 -0.45 1403.00 -20.78 Crude oil 98.38 -1.03 -1.04 91.38 7.66 Euro/dlr 1.33 -0.09 -6.08 1.34 -0.87 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Alison Birrane)