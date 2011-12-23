* Southern Brazil to see light rain, then dry weather * Soy settles up 7 straight days, corn and wheat up six days * Coming up: CFTC commitment of traders data (Updates with closing U.S. prices, volume data) By Rod Nickel WINNIPEG/CHICAGO, Dec 23 Wheat reached a fresh five-week high on Friday, while soybeans and corn posted modest gains as the grains extended winning streaks heading into the holiday weekend. Corn, soybeans and wheat hit multi-week highs this week and notched big weekly gains, even as volumes thinned drastically. Traders remained focused on concerns about below-normal rainfall in Brazil and Argentina that could curb corn and soybean yields, but some took profits and pared the weather premium on those crops, said Shawn McCambridge, analyst at Jefferies Bache in Chicago. "The South American weather situation is uncertain - it could go either way," he said. "So (the market) is squeezing out some of the nervous longs going into the long weekend." A cold front will bring badly needed rain to Brazil's southernmost state and important soy producer Rio Grande do Sul, but volumes will be low and a longer-range forecast showed the region was in for more dry weather, forecaster Somar said. Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop could suffer if it does not rain soon in key growing areas, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. "Some people are saying there's going to be more hot and dry weather next week and some are saying there are going to be some good rains this weekend," said Brian Basting, commodity research analyst at Advance Trading in Bloomington, Illinois. Chicago Board of Trade wheat for March delivery gained 1/4 cent to $6.22 a bushel, tumbling well off its early top that was the nearby contract's highest price since Nov. 16. Back months were mixed. March corn gained 2 cents or 0.3 percent at $6.19-1/2 a bushel. Corn and wheat have settled higher for six straight sessions. January soybeans rose 3/4 cent to $11.63 a bushel, stretching their winning streak to seven sessions for the first time in nearly a year. January soybeans posted a second straight week of gains, adding 2.9 percent, while March corn added 6.3 percent, its biggest weekly rise since mid-October. March wheat jumped 6.1 percent. The strong week, albeit in thin trading volume, has pared the crops' overall losses for 2011. Wheat and soybeans are on course for yearly declines of 22 and 17 percent, while corn prices are down only 1.5 percent year-over-year amid tight supplies compared to demand. Corn and wheat volume fell to one-third of the average trading activity over the past 30 days, according to Reuters preliminary data. Soybean volume, the most actively traded of the three on Friday, was down about 40 percent from the 30-day average. Parts of Brazil's No. 3 soy state could see 24 millimeters (0.95 inch) of rain from Friday to Saturday, forecaster Somar said, raising the chances of the crop there germinating successfully and sprouting shoots. No. 1 Brazilian soy state Mato Grosso, which has been drier than the five-year average so far this month, should see heavy showers on Friday and Saturday. The state is expected to begin harvesting within days. Commerzbank on Friday said it expects grain prices to track higher in 2012. It forecast average prices of $6.90 per bushel for corn, $6.70 for Chicago wheat and $12.50 per bushel for soybeans. Basting of Advance Trading said he was less bullish. U.S. soybean exports could see strong competition from South American shipments, depending on how those crops turn out, he said, while wheat from the Black Sea region has undercut U.S. wheat exports. Corn faces competition from feed wheat in the livestock sector and a return to more normal, higher yields could swell supplies, Basting said. "I'm taking a more cautious stance." Prices at 1:53 p.m. CST (1953 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 619.50 2.00 0.3% -1.5% CBOT soy 1163.00 0.75 0.1% -16.6% CBOT meal 297.00 -1.40 -0.5% -19.8% CBOT soyoil 50.96 0.51 1.0% -11.7% CBOT wheat 622.00 0.25 0.0% -21.7% CBOT rice 1390.50 -14.50 -1.0% -0.6% EU wheat 195.00 -0.25 -0.1% -22.8% US crude 99.80 0.27 0.3% 9.2% Dow Jones 12,259 90 0.7% 5.9% Gold 1605.10 -0.80 0.0% 13.1% Euro/dollar 1.3051 0.0001 0.0% -2.2% Dollar Index 79.9590 -0.0040 0.0% 1.2% Baltic Freight 1738 -49 -2.7% -2.0% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)